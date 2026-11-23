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PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, the stage production inspired by the Paramount Pictures and Blumhouse film series, will make its Australian premiere in 2027.

Following a sell-out, extended run in London's West End and a critically lauded Broadway season, the production will come to Australian stages for the first time. Join the waitlist now for priority access to tickets and the latest news.

Following its original run at Leeds Playhouse, the production opened at the West End's Ambassadors Theatre in December 2025 to four-star reviews from the Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph and Financial Times. It has since extended six times and now plays there through to February 2027, while a major UK and Ireland tour visits more than 30 towns and cities. In August 2026, it opened a 20-week Broadway season at the August Wilson Theatre to stellar reviews.

A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY follows James and Lou, who move from Chicago to London to escape their past, only to discover that places aren't haunted, people are…

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, which is based on the original film written and directed by Oren Peli, is directed by immersive theatre pioneer Felix Barrett, Founder and Artistic Director of Punchdrunk and the visionary behind the global hit Sleep No More, and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose acclaimed horror play Grey House made its Broadway debut in 2023. Set and costume design is by Fly Davis, the Tony Award-nominated designer of Caroline, or Change, with illusions by Chris Fisher, the co-illusions and visual effects designer behind Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Skydance Products & Publishing licenses the stage rights to PARANORMAL ACTIVITY.

The creative team also includes Anna Watson (Lighting Design), Gareth Fry (Sound Design) and Luke Halls (Video Design).

Reimagining the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide, the production immerses audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces and psychological tension, inviting them to witness the inexplicable up close and feel the fear in real time.

Michael Cassel, Australian Producer, said, “PARANORMAL ACTIVITY is that rare piece of theatre that makes an entire audience gasp, scream and grip their armrests as one. Felix Barrett has changed what audiences expect from a night at the theatre, and together with Levi Holloway's taut, unsettling writing, Fly Davis's striking design and Chris Fisher's astonishing illusions, he has taken everything people love about the films and made something that can only exist on stage, unfolding right before your very eyes.

“A sell-out West End run extended six times, and an acclaimed Broadway season, show how strongly this production has connected with audiences. This is bold, inventive work from some of the most exciting creative minds in the world, and it also happens to be terrifying. I cannot wait for Australian audiences to experience it, if they're brave enough!”

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity film reimagined the found footage genre for a new generation, becoming a global sensation that grossed nearly US$200 million worldwide and launched a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to life on stage.

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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