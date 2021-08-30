Opera Australia Receives Additional $5 Million From the Federal Government's Arts Sustainability Fund

Opera Australia has been given an additional $5 million in grants from the Federal Government's Arts Sustainability Fund, Limelight reports. The funds are part of a total of $5.5 million shared between Opera Australia, Circus Oz, and Design Tasmania.

The opera company received its most recent grant of $4 million from the government in July 2021.

Opera Australia recently was forced to cancel its Brisbane Ring Cycle, and the entire Sydney winter season, as well as postpone its production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Opera Australia has now received $10 million of the $50 million set aside for the Sustainability Fund.

