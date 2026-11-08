MIDNIGHT MURDER ON THE CHRISTMAS CRUISE OF DEATH To Be Presented By Ensemble Theatre

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Ensemble Theatre is set to presentt he world premiere of MIDNIGHT MURDER ON THE CHRISTMAS CRUISE OF DEATH, a riotous new murder-mystery comedy, from 27 November to 10 January.



Following the rip-roaring success of MIDNIGHT MURDER AT HAMLINGTON HALL, Ensemble Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry reunites with writer and performer Jamie Oxenbould for a fresh dose of murder and mayhem. As the beloved Middling Cove Players return in an all-new standalone whodunnit, Oxenbould is joined once again by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sam O'Sullivan, Ariadne Sgouros, Eloise Snape and Toby Blome.



The Middling Cove Players gather to decide what’s to be their next extravaganza. Struggling for survival after many defections to a rival amateur dramatics group, they realise this show must be their most epic production yet. Company Director Shane knows the players are ready for a blockbuster, effects laden, Death on the Nile meets The Poseidon Adventure masterpiece: a murder mystery on a cruise ship that turns upside down. And with their reputation, what can possibly go wrong?

Expect more of the same – but with water.



Mark Kilmurry said, “Following in the tradition of 'plays-within-plays-that-go-wrong', a tradition that dates at least as far back as Shakespeare's Mechanicals of A Midsummer Night's Dream, our 2023 production of Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall took a joyful peek behind the curtain at the foibles and madness of an amateur theatre company, the Middling Cove Players, putting on a show in their spare time. I have had the pleasure of working with my fellow scribe Jamie Oxenbould, and an incredibly talented cast and creative team to bring audiences a second helping of comedy mayhem in Midnight Murder on the Christmas Cruise of Death. Our intrepid, crook-handed team of amateur actors once more blithely take hold of the poison chalice of underprepared rehearsals and optimistically hope-beyond-hope that nothing will go drastically wrong. And of course, in the best tradition of falling down theatre, everything does!”



While familiar faces return, this gloriously silly celebration of bad timing, unchecked ambition and unwavering optimism can be enjoyed with or without a previous visit to Middling Cove, and is the perfect way to round out Ensemble Theatre's 2026 season.



Midnight Murder on the Christmas Cruise of Death will perform 27 Nov 2026 - 10 Jan 2027 at the Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street, Kirribilli. Tickets: $46 - $95. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.ensemble.com.au/shows/midnight-murder-on-the-christmas-cruise-of-death/



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