Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Australia - Sydney Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Sydney Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 17%

Chiara Assetta - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 14%

Jennifer Weber - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

Emily Marshall - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 9%

Rayelle Robyn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 9%

Shondelle Pratt - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 5%

Amy Curtin - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 4%

Chris Bamford - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 4%

Stephanie Edmonds & Jeremy Zalewski - CATS (WTC) - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

Fetu Taku - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 3%

Lauren McKinnon and Daniella Giles - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

Bronte Tonks - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 3%

Jess Luth - SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 3%

Hannah Barn - ANYTHING GOES - Engadine Musical Society 2%

Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Bronte Tonks - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Daniella Giles - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 1%

Mia Pimentel - SWEENEY TODD - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

Lusi Austin - INTERTWINED - Cowra Civic Centre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paloma Young - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 21%

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 17%

Esther Zhong - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 7%

Kate Simmons - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 5%

Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 5%

Ruby Jenkins - DOG - KXT on Broadway 4%

Rebecca Howarth - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 4%

Arthur Pickering - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 4%

Alexander Andrews - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 4%

Christine Forbes - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Ruby Jenkins - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 3%

Rita Naidu - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 3%

Emma White - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 3%

Karen Moseley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 3%

JAS Enterprises - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

Melanie Liertz - THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Declan Moore - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Kirribilli Gallery Room 2%

Hannah Tayler - TOO HUMAN - KXT on Broadway 2%

Arthur Pickering - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Helen Kohlhagen - HANGMEN - New Theatre 1%

Zipporah Austin - INTERTWINED - Cowra Civic Centre 1%

Elizabeth Evans - THE MINI MARILYN - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

Luke Sheppard - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 12%

Stuart Smith - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 12%

Darren Yap - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 11%

Tayah Blackman - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 7%

Court Cassar - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 5%

Declan Greene - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 4%

Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 4%

Mel Hogan and Tim Martin - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Matthew Dorahy - SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 3%

Cassie Hamilton - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 3%

Alexander Andrews - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Jordan Anderson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

Chris King - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Gosford Musical Society 3%

Aden Abeleda - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Ignite Theatre Company 3%

Declan Moore - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Dennis Clements - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Blazey Best - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Michelle Guthrie Presents in association with Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Benjamin Oliver - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 2%

Daniel Conway - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

Paul Warwick Griffin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

Declan Moore - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Kirribilli gallery room 1%

Lusi - AUSTIN - Intertwined-Lemontea Theatre 0%

Lusi Austin - INTERTWINED - Cowra Civic Centre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Daniel Widdowson AND Belle Parsonage - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 12%

Sarah Goodes - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 11%

Joshua Maxwell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 9%

Lily Hayman - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 6%

Mehhma Malhi - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 6%

Sandie Eldridge - POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 5%

Mathew Lee - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 4%

Kim Hardwick - DOG - KXT on Broadway 4%

Amelia Gilday - HEMLINES - EASH, Sydney Fringe 4%

Jennifer Willison - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 4%

Solomon Thomas - POV - Belvoir 25A 4%

Anthony Skuse - CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 3%

Benjamin Brockman - OCCASIONAL COMBUSTIBLE DISASTER - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

Deborah Mulhall - HANGMEN - New Theatre 3%

Declan Greene - THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 3%

Eva Di Cesare - EDWARD THE EMU - Sydney Opera House Playhouse 2%

Rosie Ross and Harriet Woodrow - SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Andrea James - SWIM - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Eamon Flack - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Belvoir 2%

Jason Spindlow - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Pavilion Theatre 2%

Steph Daughtry - THE FISHBOWL - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - Riverside Theatres 2%

Kate Gaul - THE PAST IS A WILD PARTY - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Lucy Clements - SITTING AND SCREAMING - Old Fitz Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 16%

& JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 9%

ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 7%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 5%

TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 4%

ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 4%

YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 3%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 2%

MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA - Touring Hub, Sydney Fringe New Theatre 1%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

CATS (WTC) - Willoughby Theatre Company 1%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 1%

FUCCBOIS LIVE - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 1%

ANYTHING GOES - Engadine Musical Society 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Howell Binkley - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 14%

Howard Hudson - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 12%

Stuart Smith - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 10%

Joshua Maxwell - WAYSIDE BRIDE - Red Tree Theatre 7%

Verity Hampson - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 7%

Tyler Fitzpatrick - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 5%

Benjamin Brockman - FLAT EARTHERS - Griffin / Hayes Theatre Co 4%

Blake Williams - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 4%

Alexander Berlage - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 3%

Isobel Morrissey - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 3%

Frankie Clarke - DOG - KXT on Broadway 3%

Sean Clarke - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 3%

Wayne Chee - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

Chae Rogan - THE FULL MONTY - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Fitzpatrick - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Thomas French - SHREK - Riverside Theatres 2%

Thomas French - CATS (WTC) - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Mark Henderson - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

Blake Williams - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 2%

Victor Kalka - PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA - Touring Hub, Fringe New Theatre 2%

Paige Seber (designer) & Kathy Pineo (Australian adaptor) - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 1%

Paris Bell - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Benjamin Brockman - THE PAST IS A WILD PARTY - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Caity Cowan - PERSONAL SPACE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Frankie Clarke - RUINS - 25A 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 21%

Lindsay Kaul - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 16%

Bill Sherman - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 11%

Damon Wade - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 10%

Peter Hayward/Rowan Keyes - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 7%

David Catterall - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 4%

Jonah Eskander - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 4%

Nicholas James Connell - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 3%

Aaron Robuck - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Paul Christ and the Opera Australia Orchestra - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 3%

Jeremey Curtin - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

Koren Beale - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

Lillian Hearne - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Dean Turner and Benjamin Oliver - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Herne - CATS - The Concourse, Chatswood 2%

Andrew howie - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Kirribilli gallery room 2%

David Gardos - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Michelle Guthrie Presents in association with Hayes Theatre Co 1%

Emma Snellgrove - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 1%

The Intertwined Band - INTERTWINED - Cowra Civic Centre 1%

Koren Beale - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 18%

& JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 12%

ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 7%

TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 5%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

SPIES ARE FOREVER - North Shore Theatre Company 3%

FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 1%

FUCCBOIS LIVE IN CONCERT - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 1%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Hayes Theatre 1%

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Off Broadway Hub, Sydney Fringe Turner Theatre 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Ignite Theatre Company 1%

FLAT EARTHERS - Griffin / Hayes Theatre Companies 1%

NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

ANYTHING GOES - Engadine Musical Society 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jason Arrow - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 14%

Luc-Pierre Tannous - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 9%

Amy Lehpamer - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 7%

Hannah Duggan - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 6%

Callan Purcell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 5%

Harriet Page and Claire Morrow - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 4%

Joshua Keane - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 4%

Natalie Abbott - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 4%

Daniel Widdowson - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 4%

Lorinda May Merrypor - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Rob Mills - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Caitlyn Bateman as Martha Dunstock - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

Georgia Kokkoris - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

Marney McQueen - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Stefanie Jones - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 2%

Fiona Brennan as Mrs Fleming - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 2%

Will Smith - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Georgina Hopson - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Shannen Alyce Quan - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Ileana Pipitone - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

Sheanna Parker Russon - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

Blazey Best - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Hayes Theatre 1%

Drew Weston - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 1%

Meg Nevin - SPIES ARE FOREVER - North Shore Theatre Company 1%

Michelle Brasier - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Justine Clarke - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 14%

Daniel MacPherson - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal 8%

Emerson Goodenough - PRIDE AND PREDJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 8%

Anna Carter - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 5%

Andrew Fraser - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 4%

Tim Walker - THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 4%

John Waters - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal 3%

Jack Patten - DOG - KXT on Broadway 3%

Hannah Frederickson - THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 3%

Annie Stafford - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Danielle Brame Whiting - FLATPACK - The Art House Wyong 3%

Ruth Jordon - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Tom Conroy - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Belvoir 3%

Evelina Singh - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 3%

Laura Stead - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 3%

Emily Mckenzie - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - Flight Path Theatre 3%

Laneikka Denne - DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

Kim Clifton - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

Deborah Galanos - CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Dani Sibosado - SWIM - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Ella Prince - HEDDA GABLER - KXT on Broadway 2%

Sabine Grubisa - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - Flight Path Theatre 1%

Sonya Kerr - HANGMEN - New Theatre 1%

Glenn Hazeldine - NO PAY? NO WAY! - Sydney Opera House 1%

Georgia McGinness - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 1%



Best Play

POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 9%

JULIA - Sydney Opera House 9%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal Sydney 7%

SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 5%

THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 5%

THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 5%

ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 5%

YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 5%

MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 4%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 4%

POV - Belvoir 25A 4%

DOG - KXT on Broadway 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

FUCCBOIS LIVE IN CONCERT - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - UTS Backstage 2%

PROBE - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

GOLDEN BLOOD - Sydney Theatre Company 2%

FLATPACK - The Art House Wyong 2%

BASKERVILLE:A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Pavilion Theatre 2%

CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Belvoir 1%

EDWARD THE EMU - Sydney Opera House Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Soutra Gilmour - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 17%

David Korins - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

Nick Fry - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 7%

Joshua Maxwell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 6%

Brockman - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 5%

Tyler Fitzpatrick - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 4%

Rebecca Howarth - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 4%

Joshua Maxwell - SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 4%

Neil Shotter - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 4%

Benjamin Oliver - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 4%

Jordan Anderson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 4%

Neil Shotter - CATS (WTC) - Willoughby Theatre Company 4%

Ruby Jenkins - DOG - KXT on Broadway 3%

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 3%

Dennis Clements - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 3%

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 3%

Ruby Jenkins - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Margot Politis - HELLO, ARE YOU STILL THERE? - Shopfront Arts Co-Op / Milk Crate Theatre 2%

Tom Bannerman - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

James Smithers - CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

Hailey hunt - ANOMELIES - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

James Smithers - HEDDA GABLER - KXT on Broadway 1%

Lusi Austin - INTERTWINED - Cowra Civic Centre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nevin Steinberg - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

Gareth Owen - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 14%

Dean Harrington - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 14%

David Grigg - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 8%

Craig Herbert - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 6%

Aisling Bermingham - DOG - KXT on Broadway 5%

Clare Hawley - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 4%

Clare Hennessy - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 4%

Kieran Vella - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 4%

Amy Norton - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 3%

Aisling Bermingham - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Nate Edmondson - POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 2%

Lawrence Schober (designer) & David Tonion (Australian adaptor) - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

India Wilson - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 2%

David Greasley - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Daniel Herten - THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Kieran Vella - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Luth - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - Flight Path Theatre 1%

Mehran Mortezaei - HANGMEN - New Theatre 1%

George Cartledge - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Pavilion Theatre 1%

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - Riverside Theatres 1%

Madeleine Picard - THE PAST IS A WILD PARTY - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Madeleine Picard - THE QUEEN'S CITY OF THE SOUTH - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 1%

Tom BrickHill - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Michelle Guthrie Presents in association with Hayes Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Harrington - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 8%

Diana Beech - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 8%

Blake Appelqvist - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 7%

Jesse Dutlow - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 6%

Samuel Dobb - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 5%

Vidya Makan - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 5%

Akina Edmonds - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 4%

Chelsea Dawson - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 4%

Casey Donovan - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 4%

Abigail Dixon - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 3%

Brent Hill - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Benjamin Oliver - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Ryan Gonzales - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 2%

Mia Cross - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Jasmine Argyopolous - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

Milo Hartill - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Charlotte Cooke - SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 2%

Googoorewon Knox - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Stephen Anderson - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Kani Lukuta - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Gerard-Luke Malgas - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Elandrah Eramiha - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Yashith Fernando - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Bronte Tonks - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Tamsin Carroll - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kathryn Peterson - SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 14%

Aaron Tsindos - NO PAY? NO WAY! - Sydney Opera House 11%

Elijah Williams - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - Flight Path Theatre 6%

Tom Massey - HANGMEN - New Theatre 6%

Clay Crighton - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 5%

Jasper Lee-Lindsay - TOO HUMAN - KXT on Broadway 5%

Rachel Seeto - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 5%

Alastair Brown - HANGMEN - New Theatre 4%

Madeleine Lawson - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 3%

Teale Howie - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Kimberlea Smith - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 3%

Jane Angharad - HEDDA GABLER - KXT on Broadway 3%

Nyx Calder - OCCASIONAL COMBUSTIBLE DISASTER - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Lib Campbell - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Bernadette Pryde - TOY SYMPHONY - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Jack Calver - THE QUEEN'S CITY OF THE SOUTH - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Georgia Nicholas - HANGMEN - New Theatre 3%

Lincoln Elliott - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Linda Nicholls-Gidley - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Kath Gordon - THE QUEEN'S CITY OF THE SOUTH - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Reuben Solomon - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

Madison Gooley - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

Gerry Mullaly - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

Michael Yore - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 1%

Paul Grabovac - PAUL GRABOVAC - KXT on Broadway 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Sydney Lyric Theatre 20%

Hayes Theatre 13%

Willoughby Theatre Company 10%

KXT on Broadway 8%

Sidedoor Theatre, Wollongong 6%

Belvoir 25A 5%

Old Fitz Theatre 4%

Blackout Theatre Company 4%

Shopfront Arts Co-Op 4%

Fantasia Showstoppers 3%

The Regals Musical Society 3%

The Grand Electric 3%

Bankstown Theatre Company 3%

The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 2%

Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill 2%

New Theatre 2%

Miranda Musical Theatre Company 1%

Engadine Musical Society 1%

Red Rattler Theatre 1%

Flight Path Theatre 1%

Carriageworks 1%

The Substation, QTOPIA 1%

Genesian Theatre 1%

25A 1%



