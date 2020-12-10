Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Australia - Sydney!

Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:

Best Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community

DENNIS CLEMENTS - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 25%

Vincent Huynh - BE MORE CHILL - Regals Musical Society - 2020 20%

Dave Collins - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Io Myers Theatre - 2019 20%

Best Actor In A Musical - Professional

Matthew Manahan - HAIR - Sydney opera House - 2020 19%

Brent Hill - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Capitol Theatre - 2019 17%

Hugh Sheridan - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020 15%

Best Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community

Yarno Rohling - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 21%

Patrick Magee - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 14%

Logan McArthur - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) - Lane Cove Theatre Company - 2020 11%

Best Actor In A Play - Professional

Socratis Otto - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 19%

Luke Carroll - BLACK COCKATOO - Ensemble Theatre - 2020 16%

Tom Kelly - THE CREDEAUX CANVAS - El Rocco Theatre - 2020 14%

Best Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community

BELINDA DELANEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 24%

Bronte Tonks - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Musical Society - 2020 23%

Katie Vials - BE MORE CHILL - Regals Musical Society - 2020 20%

Best Actress In A Musical - Professional

Chloe Zuel - SIX - Sydney Opera House - 2020 19%

Ashleigh Taylor - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 12%

Loren Hunter - SIX - Sydney Opera House - 2020 10%

Best Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community

Genevieve Papadopoulos - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 25%

Tiffany Hoy - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 17%

Pamela Whalan - THE LADYKILLERS - Genesian Theatre - 2020 10%

Best Actress In A Play - Professional

Noni Hazlehurst - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2020 25%

Yael Stone - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019 16%

Beth Daly - THE CREDEAUX CANVAS - El Rocco Theatre - 2020 15%

Best Cabaret Performance

Courtney Act - FLUID - Eternity Playhouse - 2019 22%

Chiara Assetta - SIBLINGSHIP - Hayes Theatre Co - 2019 16%

Daniel Assetta - SIBLINGSHIP - Hayes Theatre Co - 2019 16%

Best Cabaret Performer

SIBLINGSHIP at Hayes Theatre Co 28%

Courtney Act Fluid Darlinghurst Theatre 27%

Trevor Ashley 16%

Best Choreographer - Amateur/Community

Steph Edmonds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 36%

Tracey Rasmussen - BE MORE CHILL - St George Auditorium - 2020 27%

Chris Bamford - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Town Hall - 2020 21%

Best Choreographer - Professional

Amy Campbell - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020 35%

Leah Howard - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 21%

Kyla Bartholomeusz - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 19%

Best Costume Design - Musical - Professional

James Browne - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney opera house - 2019 29%

Lauren Peters - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 23%

Melanie Liertz - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019 21%

Best Costume Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Annette van Roden - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020 42%

Susan Carveth - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 40%

Susan Carveth - THE LADYKILLERS - Genesian Theatre - 2020 18%

Best Costume Design - Play - Professional

Brendan de la Hay - SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Belvoir - 2019 43%

Anna Tregloan - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 30%

Anna Gardiner - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 27%

Best Director - Musical - Amateur/Community

ANDREW BENSON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 39%

Kenney Ogilvie - BE MORE CHILL - St George Auditorium - 2020 34%

Debbie Smith - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 27%

Best Director - Musical - Professional

Kate Gaul - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Neil Gooding - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 18%

Shaun Rennie - THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R - Sugary Rum Productions/Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 17%

Best Director - Play - Amateur/Community

Faith Jessel - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 21%

Carlin Hurdis - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 21%

Walter Grkovic - THE LADYKILLERS - Genesian Theatre - 2020 15%

Best Director - Play - Professional

Shaun Rennie - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 25%

Benita de Wit - SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Belvoir - 2019 14%

Deborah Mulhall - THE POND - Flight Path Theatre - 2020 13%

Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Amateur/Community

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 56%

LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 44%

Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Professional

HAIR - Sydney Opera house - 2020 54%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019 34%

THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R - Sugary Rum Productions/Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 12%

Best Lighting Design - Musical - Amateur/Community

LKR Productions - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Town Hall - 2020 55%

Kyle Stephens - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 45%

Best Lighting Design - Musical - Professional

Veronique Benett - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 33%

Phoebe Pilcher - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 29%

Paul Lim - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020 25%

Best Lighting Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Heidi Brosnan & Andrew Kinch - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 30%

Michael Schell - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 25%

Benjamin Brockman - HAUNTED - Spark Youth Theatre - 2019 19%

Best Lighting Design - Play - Professional

Verity Hampson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 42%

Paul Jackson - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019 34%

Benjamin Brockman - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 25%

Best Music Director - Musical - Amateur/Community

Omid Moheb Zadeh - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 51%

MATTHEW HERNE - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 49%

Best Music Director - Musical - Professional

Nicholas Griffin - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 25%

Geoffrey Castles - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 19%

Zara Stanton - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Best Musical - Amateur/Community

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 33%

BE MORE CHILL - Regals Musical Society - 2020 24%

LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 23%

Best Musical - Professional

SIX - Opera House - 2020 29%

BILLY ELLIOT - Sydney Lyric theatre - 2019 16%

THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 12%

Best Play - Amateur/Community

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 23%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 22%

Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 18%

Best Play - Professional

Baby Doll - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 27%

The Beauty Queen of Leenane - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019 20%

The Underpants - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 13%

Best Scenic Design - Musical - Professional

Lauren Peters - THE LIFE OF US - THE LIFE OF US - 2020 27%

Adam Gardnir - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney opera house - 2019 23%

James Browne - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 22%

Best Scenic Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Tom Bannerman - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 29%

Steve Wimmer - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 21%

Maureen Cartledge - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 20%

Best Scenic Design - Play - Professional

Renee Mulder - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019 27%

Anna Tregloan - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 26%

Veronique Benett - OUR BLOOD RUNS IN THE STREET - The Old Fitz Theatre - 2020 23%

Best Sound Design - Musical - Amateur/Community

Birdie Productions - BE MORE CHILL - St George Auditorium - 2020 50%

Kyle Stephens - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019 50%

Best Sound Design - Musical - Professional

David Bergman - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 25%

Russell Goldsmith - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020 24%

Nate Edmondson - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Best Sound Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Chris Harriott - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020 44%

Michael Schell - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 39%

Michael Schell - THE LADYKILLERS - Genesian Theatre - 2020 17%

Best Sound Design - Play - Professional

Nate Edmondson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 48%

Nate Edmondson & Damien Lane - OUR BLOOD RUNS IN THE STREET - The Old Fitz Theatre - 2020 30%

Ben Pierpoint - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 22%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community

Ethan Dzang - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Town Hall - 2020 20%

LUKE HOLLAND - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 19%

Joseph Nalty - BE MORE CHILL - St George Auditorium - 2020 17%

Best Supporting Actor In A Musical - Professional

Matthew Manahan - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney Opera House - 2020 24%

Grady Swithenbank - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 18%

Daniel Assetta - A CHORUS LINE - Darlinghurst Theatre - 2020 15%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community

Myles Waddell - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 23%

Jason Spindlow - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 18%

David Schad - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 13%

Best Supporting Actor In A Play - Professional

Jamie Oxenbould - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 33%

Ben Gerrard - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 30%

Cheng Tang - TWO QUARTERS FULL - Flight Path Theatre - 2019 24%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community

DYLAN HAYLEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 26%

MIKAELA DANE - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 16%

CHLOE ANGEL - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020 14%

Best Supporting Actress In A Musical - Professional

Zoe Ioannou - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 23%

Amy Lehpamer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Capitol Theatre - 2019 17%

Pippa Grandison - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020 12%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community

Brittany Macchetta - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 15%

Michelle Masefield - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019 14%

Kate Smytheman - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020 13%

Best Supporting Actress In A Play - Professional

Beth Daly - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019 28%

Maggie Dence - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019 27%

Romy Bartz - SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Belvoir - 2019 25%