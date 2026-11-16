Historic Western Sydney Estate The Oaks Gifted to NSW for Music, Arts and Culture

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Arts patron and former Consul General to the Solomon Islands Sir Trevor Garland has gifted his historic 1884 Victorian estate, The Oaks, in Oakhurst, Blacktown, to the State of NSW in perpetuity, transitioning it from a private residence into a charitable, not-for-profit entity.

Surrounded by public parkland in striking contrast to the hundreds of surrounding suburban homes, The Oaks is a distinctive landmark, renowned for its Victorian architecture and manicured gardens.

"The Oaks has always been a place where creativity, music and warm company come together. Gifting this property ensures its doors remain open to artists, performers and lovers of culture and heritage," says Sir Trevor Garland.

With its distinctive Victorian architecture, historic interiors and unique atmosphere, The Oaks will provide an elegant and character-filled setting for film, television, commercial and photography productions, alongside its role as a venue for live performance, education and social events.

A standout feature of The Oaks is its 900-pipe organ, one of the largest privately owned pipe organs in the Southern Hemisphere, which will feature in classical music recitals and performances. International organist Colin Andrews describes it as "surely one of the rarest examples of a house organ anywhere, particularly in Australia", offering an intimate connection between musician, instrument and audience.

"Friends of The Oaks will establish the governance and long-term foundations for The Oaks to thrive as an accessible cultural hub while preserving Sir Trevor Garland's vision," says committee chair Nick Tobin.

The initiative has also received a philanthropic donation from arts supporter Mrs Liesbeth Foley, facilitated through the Australian Cultural Fund (ACF). The funding will support renovations to adapt the historic building for live performances and cultural events.

"Sir Trevor's vision for The Oaks as a centre for music education, live performance and social connection demonstrates the power of shared experiences to inspire and improve people's lives," says Mrs Foley.

To mark the estate's new chapter, Friends of The Oaks have scheduled ECHOES & OVERTURES, an invitation-only eventon Saturday 28 November, 3pm–5pm, to launch The Oaks' 2027 program of live performances and public access to the historic house and grounds. The event will feature internationally acclaimed flautist Jane Rutter, guitarist Giuseppe Zangari and organist David Drury.

A committee, Friends of The Oaks, has been established to oversee the estate's governance, management and artistic programming.

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