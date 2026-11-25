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Griffin Theatre Company has announced their 2027 Lookout Season which supports independent theatre makers in Sydney. Taking to the stage next year, Griffin will present two productions, Keng Tan's Interior Exterior and Jules Orcullo's My Dad Never Saw The Beatles at the Australian Theatre for Young People while renovations on the Stables Theatre continue.

Griffin Lookout is a platform for Sydney's most exciting next-generation independent theatre makers. Recent Griffin Lookout productions include Afterglow by Sheanna Parker Russon & Lillian M. Hearne, lacuna by Eric Jiang, SISTREN by Iolanthe and Birdsong of Tomorrow by Nathan Harrison.

Griffin is also thrilled to announce Griffin: Working Title, a two-week program of rehearsed readings celebrating new Australian writing. Taking its cue from the landmark D-Week (or 'Development Week'), which ran at the Stables Theatre through the 1980's and 1990's, Griffin: Working Title offers a script-in-hand encounter with fresh new writing from writers you know and love, to those you'll be glad you discovered.

Griffin's Artistic Director Declan Greene said, 'At Griffin we always have our eye on what's next. Since 2020, Lookout has been a cornerstone of that identity – bridging the independent and the mainstage worlds and supporting brilliant early-career artists like re:group collective, Oliver Twist, Iolanthe. And with next year's Lookout, we extend our focus to the next crop of exceptional new Australian plays, inviting audiences into the four-, five-, sometimes six-year journey a new work makes en route to the stage.'

The full program for Griffin: Working Title will be announced and go on sale on Tuesday 1 February 2027.

Interior Exterior

15 April – 1 May 2027

By Keng Tan

Director: Sepy Baghaei

Credit: Brett Boardman

Reverie Ku is an actor. Her house is aesthetic as f*ck—even Architectural Digest agrees. But behind the James Turrell installation and bouclé furniture is a woman in freefall.

After fleeing Singapore at 23 to escape her mother and pursue her ambitions in LA, she's now at the height of her fame. She's starring in a hit HBO series, she's slaying red carpet interviews and going viral—life is a performance, carefully curated. Until one outfit ignites a scandal that begins to unravel everything she has built.

As her career collapses in real time, Reverie is pulled back toward the home she thought she had escaped—and a reckoning with her mother that has been waiting her whole life.

Biting, funny and emotionally devastating, Interior Exterior is a one-woman spectacle about fame, family and the impossible distance between who we are and who we pretend to be.

My Dad Never Saw The Beatles

3 – 18 June 2027

By Jules Orcullo

Director: Julia Robertson

Credit: Brett Boardman

In 1966, 18-year-old Felix Orcullo spends months saving for a ticket to see The Beatles in Manila. By the time he reaches the box office, the concert is sold out. Dream over.

Sixty years later, his daughter Jules decides that ending isn't good enough.

Reimagining history in real time, she sends her father on an impossible adventure through a Philippines on the cusp of dictatorship. What follows is a wildly theatrical journey filled with music, memory, political ghosts and the intoxicating possibility of another life.

As fantasy collides with family history, Jules and Felix find themselves confronting the stories that shaped their lives and the futures they still hope for. Winner of the 2024 Griffin Award, My Dad Never Saw The Beatles is a music theatre fantasia about imagination, inheritance and the radical act of dreaming a better world into being.

Date: 10 – 20 March 2027

Credit: Brett Boardman

Every great play starts somewhere. Griffin: Working Title invites you to season of plays-in-progress, read off the page by some of Australia's most exceptional performers.

Griffin: Working Title takes its cue from D-Week, or Development Week, the legendary play incubator that gave the world Gordon Graham's The Boys and Noel Hodda's Secret House.

Griffin: Working Title offers an encounter with fresh new writing from writers you know and love, to those you haven't yet heard of and will be glad you discovered. For playwrights, it's a chance to see their work come to life in front of an audience – maybe for the first time. For audiences, it's an invitation into a part of Griffin we love and seldom share: the surprises of a new play finding its feet.

Playwrights are at the heart of everything Griffin does. Before we open the doors to our new theatre, Working Title is a chance to gather around their work and celebrate it together. Come with your curiosity. You might just find your next favourite play.

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY The Guild Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 8% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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