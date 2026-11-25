"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Griffin Theatre Company Reveals 2027 Lookout Season
Griffin: Working Title will also feature rehearsed readings of new Australian writing while renovations continue at the Stables Theatre.
Griffin Theatre Company has announced their 2027 Lookout Season which supports independent theatre makers in Sydney. Taking to the stage next year, Griffin will present two productions, Keng Tan's Interior Exterior and Jules Orcullo's My Dad Never Saw The Beatles at the Australian Theatre for Young People while renovations on the Stables Theatre continue.
Griffin Lookout is a platform for Sydney's most exciting next-generation independent theatre makers. Recent Griffin Lookout productions include Afterglow by Sheanna Parker Russon & Lillian M. Hearne, lacuna by Eric Jiang, SISTREN by Iolanthe and Birdsong of Tomorrow by Nathan Harrison.
Griffin is also thrilled to announce Griffin: Working Title, a two-week program of rehearsed readings celebrating new Australian writing. Taking its cue from the landmark D-Week (or 'Development Week'), which ran at the Stables Theatre through the 1980's and 1990's, Griffin: Working Title offers a script-in-hand encounter with fresh new writing from writers you know and love, to those you'll be glad you discovered.
Griffin's Artistic Director Declan Greene said, 'At Griffin we always have our eye on what's next. Since 2020, Lookout has been a cornerstone of that identity – bridging the independent and the mainstage worlds and supporting brilliant early-career artists like re:group collective, Oliver Twist, Iolanthe. And with next year's Lookout, we extend our focus to the next crop of exceptional new Australian plays, inviting audiences into the four-, five-, sometimes six-year journey a new work makes en route to the stage.'
The full program for Griffin: Working Title will be announced and go on sale on Tuesday 1 February 2027.
Interior Exterior
15 April – 1 May 2027
By Keng Tan
Director: Sepy Baghaei
Credit: Brett Boardman
Reverie Ku is an actor. Her house is aesthetic as f*ck—even Architectural Digest agrees. But behind the James Turrell installation and bouclé furniture is a woman in freefall.
After fleeing Singapore at 23 to escape her mother and pursue her ambitions in LA, she's now at the height of her fame. She's starring in a hit HBO series, she's slaying red carpet interviews and going viral—life is a performance, carefully curated. Until one outfit ignites a scandal that begins to unravel everything she has built.
As her career collapses in real time, Reverie is pulled back toward the home she thought she had escaped—and a reckoning with her mother that has been waiting her whole life.
Biting, funny and emotionally devastating, Interior Exterior is a one-woman spectacle about fame, family and the impossible distance between who we are and who we pretend to be.
My Dad Never Saw The Beatles
3 – 18 June 2027
By Jules Orcullo
Director: Julia Robertson
Credit: Brett Boardman
In 1966, 18-year-old Felix Orcullo spends months saving for a ticket to see The Beatles in Manila. By the time he reaches the box office, the concert is sold out. Dream over.
Sixty years later, his daughter Jules decides that ending isn't good enough.
Reimagining history in real time, she sends her father on an impossible adventure through a Philippines on the cusp of dictatorship. What follows is a wildly theatrical journey filled with music, memory, political ghosts and the intoxicating possibility of another life.
As fantasy collides with family history, Jules and Felix find themselves confronting the stories that shaped their lives and the futures they still hope for. Winner of the 2024 Griffin Award, My Dad Never Saw The Beatles is a music theatre fantasia about imagination, inheritance and the radical act of dreaming a better world into being.
GRIFFIN: Working Title
Date: 10 – 20 March 2027
Credit: Brett Boardman
Every great play starts somewhere. Griffin: Working Title invites you to season of plays-in-progress, read off the page by some of Australia's most exceptional performers.
Griffin: Working Title takes its cue from D-Week, or Development Week, the legendary play incubator that gave the world Gordon Graham's The Boys and Noel Hodda's Secret House.
Griffin: Working Title offers an encounter with fresh new writing from writers you know and love, to those you haven't yet heard of and will be glad you discovered. For playwrights, it's a chance to see their work come to life in front of an audience – maybe for the first time. For audiences, it's an invitation into a part of Griffin we love and seldom share: the surprises of a new play finding its feet.
Playwrights are at the heart of everything Griffin does. Before we open the doors to our new theatre, Working Title is a chance to gather around their work and celebrate it together. Come with your curiosity. You might just find your next favourite play.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Western Line
Riverside Theatre (11/25-11/28)
|
A Very Cabaret Christmas
Riverside Live at PHIVE (12/10-12/12)
|
RUINS أطلال
Riverside Live at PHIVE (12/02-12/05)
|
Beowulf
KXT on Broadway - KXT Underground (12/12-12/23)
|
Silver Tongue
Hayes Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Mamma Mia! The Party
Sydney Event Centre at The Star (3/18-7/04)
|
Aida on Sydney Harbour
Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney (3/27-4/25)
|
The Trout
ACO On the Pier, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct (11/28-11/28)
|
A Beautiful Noise
Sydney Lyric Theatre (11/14-12/20)
|
Eucalyptus
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (3/22-3/25)