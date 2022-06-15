Glen Street Theatre Local Catherine Alcorn Returns to the Stage With Phil Scott

North Shore local talent Catherine Alcorn is returning to the stage where it all began in her latest collaboration with comic extraordinaire Phil Scott. Their brand-new show, 30 Something, is a comedy cabaret style performance displaying their musical and comic chops in what will be a hugely entertaining concert at Glen Street Theatre with two performances on Saturday 9 July.

30 Something is an immersive party taking audiences back to New Year's Eve in 1939, looking at the speak-easier days via a 21st Century lens. Through a kaleidoscope of traditional and reimagined music, social commentary and stunning similarities to then and now, 30 Something is an unapologetic celebration of Sydney's history, how far she's come...and how far she hasn't!

Supported by a live band, 30 Something uses traditional and contemporary music to highlight the signs of the times. Audiences can look forward to toe-tapping along to artists including Cab Calloway, Cole Porter and Fats Waller before being treated to rearranged versions of Phil Collins, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Prince.

"We are thrilled to bring 30 Something to the Glen St Theatre and welcome back crowd favourites Catherine Alcorn and Phil Scott to our local stage," Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan said.

"Grab your tickets, bring some friends and get ready to party at the Glen St Theatre."

Not only are Catherine and Phil the stars of the show, the multi award-winning artists have also created and written the production. Phil Scott is best known to Northern Beaches residents as one of the comic minds behind the hugely successful annual production of The Wharf Revue, as well as being a writer/actor/composer/pianist and contributor to Good News Week.

Legendary film and comedy television producer Ted Robinson has come on board to direct 30 Something. Ted is best known for creating, producing and directing popular television comedy shows including The Gilles Report, The Big Gig, The Glasshouse and Good News Week.

Catherine Alcorn is an artist, producer, artistic director and one of Australia's most in demand entertainers. Renowned for her powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp wit, her career began to take shape when she was a budding performer on stage at Glen Street Theatre as a child.

"I've been performing on the Glen Street stage since I was a little girl. This theatre has afforded me the support not only as a young artist but into my professional a career also. To present my productions The Divine Miss Bette, Go Your Own Way and be appointed the Creative Director for Glen Street's inaugural Cabaret In The Glen Festival has been a true gift. Through this local support, my productions have gone on to tour all over the world including the USA."

"Without the ongoing support from the Glen Street Theatre team and their continued dedication to the arts, an entertainment career may not have been possible for me. I am thrilled to be returning with this hilarious show and I know audiences are going to love it - so top up your glasses, we are going to party like its 1939!"

"Hugely entertaining! Alcorn and Scott turn out to be hilarious solo and together and a musical partnership made in heaven." Stage Noise

"Highly recommended!" Arts Review

Tickets for 30 Something are available from www.glenstreet.com.au or the call Box Office on 9470 5913.