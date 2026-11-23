"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
GAME. SET. MATCH. by Meg Wilding to Premiere in Sydney at Belvoir St Theatre
Following a debut at Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne, the production will run in Sydney in January.
Gamilaroi actor and writer Megan Wilding's battle of wits and some home truths, Game. Set. Match. will come to Belvoir St Theatre as part of a strictly limited Sydney Festival BlakOut season, from 7th – 24th January 2027.
Josh's mum was a famous tennis legend, and he's lived in her shadow all his life. But now she's gone, and on the evening of her funeral, he meets Ray. She can return serve – and they hit it off over a long, bittersweet night of memory, sparring and revelation. Will they? Won't they? Or is that the wrong question? Is this a romance, a wake, a game – or something else?
Inspired by conversations between white and Blak Australia about colonisation, power and consent, Wilding first began writing the play during her 2017 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship at Belvoir. It went on to win the 2021 Griffin Award for new Australian playwriting, premiering at Malthouse in May 2026.
Starring Megan Wilding herself (Big Girls Don't Cry, TV series Gold Diggers) alongside screen favourite Rick Davies (Offspring, Apple Cider Vinegar), and directed by Jessica Arthur (Lose to Win, The Dictionary of Lost Words), this unapologetic, witty rally keeps audiences questioning.
Artistic director Eamon Flack says, 'Megan Wilding needs no introduction to our stage as an actor, but now she's written a fine play, which we're confident will continue the strong recent history of showcasing the best black storytelling in the land as part of Sydney Festival's BlakOut. Megan and Rick rallied like champs when I saw this in Melbourne earlier this year – great opening serve to a great year.'
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