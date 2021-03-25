DARKFIELD's Supernatural SEANCE Returns To Sydney

SEANCE, the first installation of the highly acclaimed multi-sensory series, DARKFIELD, invites Sydneysiders to be engulfed in complete darkness and have their grasp on reality challenged when it returns to Sydney.

Running from 8 April until 30 June 2021, SEANCE, presented by Realscape Productions (AU) in association with DARKFIELD (UK), uses binaural sound to put audience members in the centre of the supernatural experience.

The experience explores the psychology of a group of people bombarded with suggestible material. It asks the audience to believe, not only in what seems to be happening in the room, but also in what might be conjured up.

"Sydney DARKFIELD fans have been waiting patiently for a long time now, and after the hiatus that was 2020, we are so glad to finally bring the experience back to the Harbour to challenge audiences by blurring their reality and perception," said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

"The production is white-knuckle-ride of a theatre performance, ideal for anyone who likes things that go bump in the night," she continued.

SÉANCE previously played in Sydney in 2017 in a shipping container, but audiences can expect a slightly different experience in 2021. The team at Realscape Productions have teamed up with City of Sydney and Place Management NSW to create a purpose built space into Bay 43, Circular Quay West.

“Sydney has been on our radar for years, but the challenge we’ve been facing is finding the right place to present the shipping container experiences in the city for a long length of time,” said Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions.

"This year we're hoping to find the perfect location to house the other DARKFIELD shipping containers so that Sydney audiences can immerse themselves in FLIGHT and COMA too," he commented. "Stay tuned!"

SEANCE will run frequently at various times from Tuesday - Sunday at Bay 43, Circular Quay from 8 April to 30 June 2021. It runs for 20 minutes and costs $20.

Tickets are available at darkfield.com.au.