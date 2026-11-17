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Cast Set for THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Return to Sydney Opera House
Samantha Hargreaves will make her Opera Australia debut as Mabel, opposite John Longmuir as Frederic.
Opera Australia has assembled a cast of opera stars and Gilbert & Sullivan specialists for the highly anticipated return of The Pirates of Penzance, opening the Sydney Winter Season in July 2027.
Returning to the Sydney Opera House for the first time in 17 years, Gilbert & Sullivan aficionado Stuart Maunder's acclaimed production will feature a cast led by Ben Mingay as the Pirate King, David Whitney as Major-General Stanley, John Longmuir as Frederic and Samantha Hargreaves as Mabel, with Antoinette Halloran and Angela Hogan sharing the role of Ruth.
Ben Mingay will reprise his highly acclaimed signature role, drawing on a career that spans The Magic Flute, Sweeney Todd, Carousel and The Phantom of the Opera. Opposite him, celebrated stage and screen performer David Whitney makes his role debut as Major-General Stanley, fresh from acclaimed Sydney seasons of The Merry Widow and My Fair Lady and bringing decades of musical theatre experience to Gilbert & Sullivan's famously fast-talking comic creation.
Making her Opera Australia debut, Filipino Australian soprano Samantha Hargreaves has rapidly emerged as one of Australia's most exciting young artists. Having recently completed her studies at London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama and attracted international attention with Longborough Festival Opera and the Royal Ballet and Opera, Samantha makes her homecoming and role debut as Mabel alongside one of Australia's most accomplished tenors, John Longmuir as Frederic.
The role of Ruth will be shared by two acclaimed performers, with mezzo-soprano Angela Hogan making her role debut in the first six performances before Antoinette Halloran takes over the remainder of the season.
Rounding out the cast, Opera Australia bass Richard Anderson will be playing the role of Sergeant of Police joined by baritone Leon Vitogiannis as Samuel, mezzo-soprano Ruth Strutt as Edith and OA Young Artist Sidra Nissen as Kate. Leading the Opera Australia Orchestra will be award-winning Australian conductor James Pratt in his first outing with Opera Australia.
Last staged in Sydney in 2010, Maunder's colourful production is set to delight audiences with its blend of clever wordplay, rollicking melodies and comical chaos. Featuring Richard Roberts' whimsical sets and Roger Kirk's vibrant costumes as well as Elizabeth Hill-Cooper's choreography, the production captures all the charm that has made The Pirates of Penzance one of the world's most enduring comic operettas.
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