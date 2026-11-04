Cast Set For PETER ALLEN: NOT THE BOY NEXT DOOR at Hayes Theatre Co.

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Hayes Theatre Co will present the world premiere concert-cabaret, Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door. The production celebrates the life, music and legacy of one of Australia's most beloved entertainers. The world premiere season will play at Hayes Theatre from 13 January and at Riverside Live at PHIVE from 10 February. The production honours a Allen through fresh arrangements, storytelling and a live band.

The line-up includes four vocalists: Simon Burke (original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge the Musical and Les Misérables, Playschool), Kala Gare (SIX the Musical, My Brilliant Career), Ethan Jones (The Rocky Horror Show, 9 to 5) and Naisa Lasalosi (X Factor), backed by a band led by Steven Kramer (Phar Lap: The Electro Swing Musical), and directed by Hayden Tonazzi (Islander, Converted!).

The production celebrates Allen's talent, influence and body of work. From "I Go to Rio," "Don't Cry Out Loud," and "I Still Call Australia Home," this concert honours Allen's life, work and impact on audiences across generations.

'Peter Allen never let the truth get in the way of a good story, and that is exactly why audiences around the world fell for him. The man on stage was a larrikin and a showman, while the man off stage lived a far more complicated life, constantly travelling the world but always returning to the remarkable women in his life: his mother, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. This is an evening about why he refused to be ordinary, never the boy next door, as four incredible performers ask what it means to be an Australian showman today.' - Hayden Tonazzi, Director.

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