BWW REVIEW: Traditional Circus Comes To Moore Park With ZIRK! THE BIG TOP FROM RUSSIA AND THE WORLD

Saturday 6th July 2019, 7:30pm, The Entertainment Quarter

The tradition of the circus, sans animals, comes to Sydney for the school holidays as ZIRK! THE BIG TOP FROM RUSSIA AND THE WORLD takes up residence at The Entertainment Quarter. Amazing, amusing and awe inspiring, a well honed troupe present a mix of classic favourites, extreme updates and new stunts in a show for all ages.

With a history stemming back to Russia's Peter the Great's three ring entertainment of indigenous clowns, acrobats, tight rope walkers and the like, circus has played a major part in Russian culture for centuries and ZIRK! continues the tradition. ZIRK! draws its artists from The Russian State Circus Company (Rosgoscirk) and Nikulin Circus of Moscow along with some artists from other parts of the world to present a traditional format circus which relies on a Ringmaster playing host and introducing a series of acts, choreographed to music, a style stemming back to the 19th century.

Circus has shown a resurgence of the past few decades with nouveau cirque emerging to revive interest in the art form. The challenge with this is the need for productions to set themselves apart from the other Big Top, theatre and cabaret circus events. ZIRK! manages to present new works that have not been seen before such as the Catwall Trampoline Troupe. Other well known circus acts are amplified like the Double Giant Wheel where the concept of a hamster wheel on steroids is made even more outstanding by having two wheels run in parallel. The Globe of Death increases the stakes with 6 riders within the stainless steel globe and the Aerialists fly above the red velvet stage with absolutely nothing more than the skill, strength and nerve saving them as all aerial work is presented without safety nets.

ZIRK! THE BIG TOP FROM RUSSIA AND THE WORLD is a enjoyable experience for all ages. A wonderful introduction to the world of classical circus for first timers and a delightful revisiting of the childhood memories for older audiences.

www.zirk.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories