Australian Premiere Of WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY is Now Available For On-Demand Streaming

Viewers will also be able to watch it on BroadwayHD beginning November 11th.

A new critically acclaimed Australian production of the satirical musical comedy Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is available to stream on demand around the world today, following its hit livestream premiere "down under" this past summer. Viewers will also be able to watch it on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, beginning November 11th. Performed entirely live with no pre-records, this world first marked Australia's only musical theater production to be staged and streamed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by a true story, Who's Your Baghdaddy was a New York Times Critics' Pick in its original New York production Off-Off Broadway at the Actor's Temple in 2015, and returned Off-Broadway to the St. Luke's Theatre in 2017. This new Australian production was developed, cast, rehearsed, and performed live during the pandemic, with director Neil Gooding leading a creative team to push the technological limits of streamed theater to their max via inventive choreography, lighting, sound design, and live video editing.

In June 2020, the cast and crew gathered safely together at a house-turned-soundstage in Sydney for five performances of Who's Your Baghdaddy, staged with each actor distanced in separate rooms and streamed live from the house. After an overwhelming positive response, a recording of the performance was made available for a further two weeks. Ticket proceeds and additional donations from these original runs benefitted the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW and the musical's cast and crew.

Director Neil Gooding said, "Six months ago, amidst the start of the pandemic, I couldn't have imagined the opportunity to put a musical together like this with our resilient, willing group of actors, designers, and technicians. This true blend of musical theater and filmmaking allowed so many brilliant performances and innovative technical ideas to come together and really shine. We couldn't have done it without our magnificent behind-the-scenes crew - make sure to stick around for their curtain call at the end of the show - and all of us are humbled that this production will be seen worldwide and hopefully inspire other theater artists to be creative in new ways."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Who's Your Baghdaddy is a truly innovative piece of theater that not only entertains theater lovers, but also gets them to really think. It's also amazing to see the creativity that went into making this production happen during the pandemic. It's an excellent addition to our service that we know our subscribers will want to check out."

Who's Your Baghdaddy can be streamed at www.baghdaddymusical.com.au, with on-demand tickets priced at $16USD plus booking fees. Beginning November 11, BroadwayHD subscribers can also stream the show at www.broadwayhd.com or via the Broadway HD app on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon Firestick.

