Arj Barker, Luke McGregor and Nazeem Hussain Join Sydney Comedy Festival 2027 Line-Up

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The Sydney Comedy Festival has revealed the latest round of acts to take to the stage in its blockbuster 2027 line-up, taking over Sydney from 12th April to 16th May next year.

The Festival is spreading the laughs across the city from Manly to Randwick, Cremorne to Bondi and Sutherland Shire to Penrith, to bring big nights of world-class comedy to some of Sydney's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Sydney Comedy Festival will have audiences in stitches long after the final punchline, with a line-up of comedians including Australia's own adopted son of comedy Arj Barker, Rosehaven co-creator and comedy darling Luke McGregor, everyone's favourite mum on TikTok Mel Buttle, Logie-nominated satirist Nazeem Hussain, Indian observational comic Abijit Ganguly, Aunty Donna co-founder Broden Kelly, software engineer turned stand-up Pratyush Chaubey, Indian political comic Masoom Rajwani, comedy veteran and crowd favourite Tahir, Tamil musical comedian Jagan Krishnan, and rising comedy star Harry Jun, joining the ranks of Jimeoin, Denise Scott and Connor Burns, among many others!

The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase series will take over Felons Barrel Room, Randwick Ritz, Hayden Orpheum and Bondi Pavilion from 26th April to 11th May. Each spectacular showcase brings together a specially curated lineup of international stars and homegrown comedy favourites, delivering an unmissable night of stand-up featuring some of the best acts on the Festival program.

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL 2027 ACTS

Suzi Ruffell – Comedy Store – 6th April

Clinton Baptiste – Comedy Store – 15th April

Barry Castagnola – Comedy Store – 17th April

Giuseppe The MC – Factory Theatre – 17th April

100% Scottish – Darling Quarter Theatre – 23rd April

Marc Lottering – Darling Quarter Theatre – 23rd April

Marc Lottering – The Concourse Chatswood – 24th April

Luke Heggie – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 23rd April

Luke Heggie – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 24th April

Luke Heggie – Bondi Pavillion – 13th May

Luke Heggie – Factory Theatre – 14th May

Luke Heggie – The Concourse Chatswood – 15th May

Luke Heggie – Comedy Store – 16th May

Harry Jun – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 23rd April

Harry Jun – The Concourse Chatswood – The Lounge – 24th April

Harry Jun – The Joan Penrith Studio – 1st May

Harry Jun – Comedy Store – 13th & 14th May

Harry Jun – Factory Theatre – Fusebox – 15th & 16th May

Jess Fuchs – Comedy Store – 24th April

Tahir – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 24th April

Tahir – Darling Quarter Theatre – 1st May

Tahir (Kids' show) – Darling Quarter Theatre – 1st May

Connor Burns – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 28th April

Connor Burns – Comedy Store – 29th & 30th May

Connor Burns – Factory Theatre – 1st & 2nd May

Lewis Garnham – Comedy Store – 29th & 30th April

Jimeoin – Enmore Theatre – 30th April

Denise Scott – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 30th April

Denise Scott – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 1st May

Arj Barker – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 30th April

Arj Barker – The Concourse Chatswood – 1st May

Arj Barker – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 7th May

Arj Barker – The State Theatre – 8th May

Mel Buttle – The Concourse Chatswood – The Lounge – 30th April

Mel Buttle – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 1st May

Mel Buttle – Comedy Store – 2nd May

Abijit Ganguly – Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar – 1st May

Frocking Hilarious – Enmore Theatre – 2nd May

Broden Kelly – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 5th May

Broden Kelly – Darling Quarter Theatre – 6th & 7th May

Broden Kelly – Bondi Pavillion – 8th May

Sammy Petersen – Factory Theatre – Matchbox – 5th to 9th May

Nazeem Hussain – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 6th May

Nazeem Hussain – Enmore Theatre – 7th to 9th May

AJ Lamarque & Dr Kirsten Banks – Bondi Pavillion – 7th May

AJ Lamarque & Dr Kirsten Banks – Factory Theatre – 8th May

Tom Allen – Enmore Theatre – 7th May

Luke McGregor – Factory Theatre – 7th May

Luke McGregor – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 8th May

Luke McGregor – The Concourse Chatswood – 9th May

Jagan Krishnan – Enmore Loft – 13th & 14th May

Ben Knight – Enmore Theatre – 14th May

Ben Knight – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 15th May

Masoom Rajwani – Enmore Whipbird Wine Bar – 15th May

Daniel Muggleton – Enmore Theatre – 15th May

Pratyush Chaubey – Comedy Store Too – 16th May

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL GALAS

Enmore Theatre – 19th April

Sydney Opera House – 25th April

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL SHOWCASES

Felons Barrel Room, Manly Wharf – 26th April

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne – 4th May

Bondi Pavillion – 5th May

Ritz Cinemas, Randwick – 11th May

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