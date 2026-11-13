My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Arj Barker, Luke McGregor and Nazeem Hussain Join Sydney Comedy Festival 2027 Line-Up
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase series will take over Felons Barrel Room, Randwick Ritz, Hayden Orpheum and Bondi Pavilion from 26th April to 11th May.
The Sydney Comedy Festival has revealed the latest round of acts to take to the stage in its blockbuster 2027 line-up, taking over Sydney from 12th April to 16th May next year.
The Festival is spreading the laughs across the city from Manly to Randwick, Cremorne to Bondi and Sutherland Shire to Penrith, to bring big nights of world-class comedy to some of Sydney's most vibrant neighbourhoods.
Sydney Comedy Festival will have audiences in stitches long after the final punchline, with a line-up of comedians including Australia's own adopted son of comedy Arj Barker, Rosehaven co-creator and comedy darling Luke McGregor, everyone's favourite mum on TikTok Mel Buttle, Logie-nominated satirist Nazeem Hussain, Indian observational comic Abijit Ganguly, Aunty Donna co-founder Broden Kelly, software engineer turned stand-up Pratyush Chaubey, Indian political comic Masoom Rajwani, comedy veteran and crowd favourite Tahir, Tamil musical comedian Jagan Krishnan, and rising comedy star Harry Jun, joining the ranks of Jimeoin, Denise Scott and Connor Burns, among many others!
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase series will take over Felons Barrel Room, Randwick Ritz, Hayden Orpheum and Bondi Pavilion from 26th April to 11th May. Each spectacular showcase brings together a specially curated lineup of international stars and homegrown comedy favourites, delivering an unmissable night of stand-up featuring some of the best acts on the Festival program.
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL 2027 ACTS
Suzi Ruffell – Comedy Store – 6th April
Clinton Baptiste – Comedy Store – 15th April
Barry Castagnola – Comedy Store – 17th April
Giuseppe The MC – Factory Theatre – 17th April
100% Scottish – Darling Quarter Theatre – 23rd April
Marc Lottering – Darling Quarter Theatre – 23rd April
Marc Lottering – The Concourse Chatswood – 24th April
Luke Heggie – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 23rd April
Luke Heggie – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 24th April
Luke Heggie – Bondi Pavillion – 13th May
Luke Heggie – Factory Theatre – 14th May
Luke Heggie – The Concourse Chatswood – 15th May
Luke Heggie – Comedy Store – 16th May
Harry Jun – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 23rd April
Harry Jun – The Concourse Chatswood – The Lounge – 24th April
Harry Jun – The Joan Penrith Studio – 1st May
Harry Jun – Comedy Store – 13th & 14th May
Harry Jun – Factory Theatre – Fusebox – 15th & 16th May
Jess Fuchs – Comedy Store – 24th April
Tahir – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 24th April
Tahir – Darling Quarter Theatre – 1st May
Tahir (Kids' show) – Darling Quarter Theatre – 1st May
Connor Burns – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 28th April
Connor Burns – Comedy Store – 29th & 30th May
Connor Burns – Factory Theatre – 1st & 2nd May
Lewis Garnham – Comedy Store – 29th & 30th April
Jimeoin – Enmore Theatre – 30th April
Denise Scott – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 30th April
Denise Scott – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 1st May
Arj Barker – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland – 30th April
Arj Barker – The Concourse Chatswood – 1st May
Arj Barker – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 7th May
Arj Barker – The State Theatre – 8th May
Mel Buttle – The Concourse Chatswood – The Lounge – 30th April
Mel Buttle – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 1st May
Mel Buttle – Comedy Store – 2nd May
Abijit Ganguly – Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar – 1st May
Frocking Hilarious – Enmore Theatre – 2nd May
Broden Kelly – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 5th May
Broden Kelly – Darling Quarter Theatre – 6th & 7th May
Broden Kelly – Bondi Pavillion – 8th May
Sammy Petersen – Factory Theatre – Matchbox – 5th to 9th May
Nazeem Hussain – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 6th May
Nazeem Hussain – Enmore Theatre – 7th to 9th May
AJ Lamarque & Dr Kirsten Banks – Bondi Pavillion – 7th May
AJ Lamarque & Dr Kirsten Banks – Factory Theatre – 8th May
Tom Allen – Enmore Theatre – 7th May
Luke McGregor – Factory Theatre – 7th May
Luke McGregor – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall – 8th May
Luke McGregor – The Concourse Chatswood – 9th May
Jagan Krishnan – Enmore Loft – 13th & 14th May
Ben Knight – Enmore Theatre – 14th May
Ben Knight – The Joan Penrith Q Theatre – 15th May
Masoom Rajwani – Enmore Whipbird Wine Bar – 15th May
Daniel Muggleton – Enmore Theatre – 15th May
Pratyush Chaubey – Comedy Store Too – 16th May
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL GALAS
Enmore Theatre – 19th April
Sydney Opera House – 25th April
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL SHOWCASES
Felons Barrel Room, Manly Wharf – 26th April
Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne – 4th May
Bondi Pavillion – 5th May
Ritz Cinemas, Randwick – 11th May
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