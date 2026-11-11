A CHINESE CHRISTMAS to Return to the Seymour Centre This December

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Following its acclaimed premiere in 2025, A Chinese Christmas returns to Sydney for a new season at the Seymour Centre from 1–12 December. Written by and starring Trent Foo, this heartwarming and hilariously nostalgic tale is a celebration of love, heritage and the generational ties that connect us.

Blending English and Chinese, myth and memory, with live traditional music and supernatural adventure, A Chinese Christmas is funny, heartfelt and visually magical, a story about family, regret and growing up between cultures.

It's the night before Christmas, and Heepa has a problem: his grandmother won't come to the family's annual Christmas party. Determined to win her back, he journeys into the Chinese underworld to summon his ghostly ancestors for help. But earning their blessing means confronting his past, his future, and his complicated relationship with his Paw Paw.

A love letter to the grandparents who raised us and the traditions that shape us, A Chinese Christmas invites audiences on a magical journey through Christmas in Australia and the Chinese underworld.

Artistic Director of the Seymour, Joanne Kee, said: 'A Chinese Christmas is funny, moving and at times heartbreaking. It's about family, growing up, trying to fit in and sometimes hiding the very things that make us who we are. It's also about realising, sometimes too late, that the person who drives you crazy might be the one who's always been in your corner. I watched the audience laugh and cry, and knew this was a story I wanted to bring to Seymour and share with more people. It's a story that will resonate with anyone who's ever felt like they don't quite belong, even in their own family.'

Trent Foo reprises his role as Heepa and is joined by returning cast members Tiang Lim as Paw Paw and Jolin Jiang as Lady Dai. Rick Lau joins the company as Lord Yanluo Wang and Victor Xu understudies Heepa, performing the role at select performances.

Monica Sayers returns to direct the Seymour season, with original music by Jolin Jiang, Tobhiyah Stone Feller as Set Designer and Props Co-Designer, Meg Ashforth as Prop Fabrication and Co-Designer, lighting design by Cat Mai, and Assistant Stage Manager Jayden Hsieh.

Following the performance on Friday 11 December, audiences are invited to cleanse themselves of spirits and step into a room alive with Asian creativity at a special Cocktails and Karaoke celebration in the Sound Lounge.

A Chinese Christmas also features an intimate foyer experience which guides audiences on a journey into the Chinese Underworld and into its capital - YouDu - where the play is set. Decorations, music, and some optional interactive activations. It's ghostly but not scary. Culturally rich and a whole lot of fun!

The original season of A Chinese Christmas was staged in 2025 at KXT on Broadway in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Co. The development of this work was supported through bAKEHOUSE Residencies in the KXT Vault.

Filled with wide-eyed nostalgia and festive hilarity, don't miss this poignant love letter to the ones who raised us.

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