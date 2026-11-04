ZEST to Stage RENT at The Millers for 30th Anniversary of Jonathan Larson Musical in Zurich

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Zurich English-Speaking Theatre (ZEST) has announced its upcoming 30th-anniversary production of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical, RENT. Running from November 27 through December 5, 2026 at The Millers (Kulturareal Mühle Tiefenbrunnen, Seefeldstrasse 225, 8008 Zürich), this staging highlights three decades of Larson's iconic work alongside ZEST's legacy of English-language theatre in Switzerland.

Set in New York City's Lower East Side, RENT follows a group of bohemian artists and musicians striving to build lives and forge connections under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Powered by memorable rock anthems including "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," and "Take Me or Leave Me," the show remains an enduring story of hope, community, and living for today.

The production is led by Musical Director Oli Pont, Directors Tomi Gustaf and Lucian Todirică, alongside Creative Director Katya Ankudinov, and Choreographer Wendy Yang. ZEST's staging takes full advantage of the intimate setting at The Millers to place audiences right at the center of the story's energy and passion.

The cast features Tim Hupf as Mark Cohen, Julien Jordan as Roger Davis, and Frances Summa as Mimi Márquez, alongside Daniel Heidland as Tom Collins, Scypher Ryker as Angel Dumott Schunard, Talia Kunszt as Maureen Johnson, Emily Lennon as Joanne Jefferson, and Basil Mustafa as Benjamin 'Benny' Coffin III. Bringing the bohemian energy of the East Village to life, the ensemble includes Heather Cavalet Hsieh, Dani Kaufmann, Jamie Langridge, Geraldine Roth, Karen Sarmiento, Trista Schlick, Simone Tidore, and Tony Wichowski.

ZEST is also partnering with Queeramnesty for this production, aligning the show's themes of inclusion, friendship, and resilience with ongoing advocacy for equality, human rights, and the LGBTQ+ community.

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