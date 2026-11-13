Review: GOD JUL at Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

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*God Jul* (Merry Christmas) is based on a book by Jonas Karlsson, who also co-wrote the script with Daniel Karlsson.

This is, without a doubt, one of the funniest things I have seen at the City Theatre.

The municipal office’s management team has gathered for a meeting, where they toss around a wild array of the acronyms so common in professional life. Under the agenda item "Other Business," the topic of Christmas comes up. Ideas start pouring in—such as wrapping the entire municipal building in a giant red ribbon—though, naturally, it cannot cost a thing. They settle on spelling out "Merry Christmas" using electric window candelabra, intended as a nice greeting for everyone passing by. It’s a good idea that quickly spirals into a workplace nightmare and total chaos. Emails are sent, Teams chat threads multiply; one person feels excluded because their window isn't getting a candelabrum, another refuses to have one for religious reasons, the candelabra themselves are all different—and, in the midst of it all, rumors begin to circulate about budget cuts, with the Advent candelabra somehow linked to the situation.

When everything starts to spiral out of control, a scapegoat is inevitably chosen—but he who laughs last, laughs best!

Fantastic performances.

A steady stream of delightful stereotypes and workplace clichés treats the audience to a laugh-out-loud experience that feels all too familiar.

*God Jul* runs until January 26.

Photo: Sören Vilks

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