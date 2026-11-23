"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
International Festival Ballet to Perform SWAN LAKE With Live Orchestra in Malmö
Performances will continue through 12 December.
International Festival Ballet will bring its production of Swan Lake to Slagthusets Teater in Malmö, Sweden. The performance will feature live musical accompaniment by Festival Symphoniker Orchestra. Performances will continue through 12 December.
Set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake follows Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with Odette, a princess transformed into a swan by the sorcerer Rothbart. The prince attempts to break the spell and free Odette from Rothbart's control. The ballet explores themes of love, betrayal and the struggle between good and evil.
The production features choreography by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa, with artistic direction by Alex Bogutsky. Vjatscheslav Okunev is responsible for the production's set and costume designs. The performance will feature the International Festival Ballet, a company of 42 dancers, accompanied by the Festival Symphoniker Orchestra.
One of the ballet's best-known sequences is the Dance of the Four Little Swans, from Act II, choreographed by Ivanov. The production also features the company's staging of Tchaikovsky's score with live orchestral accompaniment.
The International Festival Ballet was formerly known as the Russian Classical Ballet. The company adopted its current name following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has since emphasized its international identity and support for peace and cooperation through the performing arts. Its company includes dancers from Ukraine and other countries.
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