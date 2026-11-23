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International Festival Ballet will bring its production of Swan Lake to Slagthusets Teater in Malmö, Sweden. The performance will feature live musical accompaniment by Festival Symphoniker Orchestra. Performances will continue through 12 December.

Set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake follows Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with Odette, a princess transformed into a swan by the sorcerer Rothbart. The prince attempts to break the spell and free Odette from Rothbart's control. The ballet explores themes of love, betrayal and the struggle between good and evil.

The production features choreography by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa, with artistic direction by Alex Bogutsky. Vjatscheslav Okunev is responsible for the production's set and costume designs. The performance will feature the International Festival Ballet, a company of 42 dancers, accompanied by the Festival Symphoniker Orchestra.

One of the ballet's best-known sequences is the Dance of the Four Little Swans, from Act II, choreographed by Ivanov. The production also features the company's staging of Tchaikovsky's score with live orchestral accompaniment.

The International Festival Ballet was formerly known as the Russian Classical Ballet. The company adopted its current name following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has since emphasized its international identity and support for peace and cooperation through the performing arts. Its company includes dancers from Ukraine and other countries.

The race is on for the Sweden Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ALL SHOOK UP West End Stockholm 46% 2 CHICAGO Oscarsteatern 17% 3 TORKA ALDRIG TÅRAR UTAN HANDSKAR Göta Lejon 14% 4 & JULIET Cirkus 12% 5 SÅ SOM I HIMMELEN Lorensbergsteatern 6% Best Play 1 SÖDERKÅKAR South End Scenkonst 76% 2 PJÄSEN SOM GÅR ÅT HELVETE Göta Lejon 11% 3 SPÅR Playhouse Teater 5% 4 FOLKE FILBYTER Östgötateatern 5% 5 JONAH Playhouse Teater 2% Favorite Local Theatre 1 South End Scenkonst 52% 2 Oscarsteatern 25% 3 Östgötateatern 9% 4 Playhouse Teater 9% 5 Stadteatern 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Carin Stolpe - ALL SHOOK UP Dieselverkstaden, Stora scen 36% 2 Martin Stokke Mathiesen - TORKA ALDRIG TÅRAR UTAN HANDSKAR Göta Lejon 22% 3 Linda Olsson - & JULIET Cirkus 17% 4 Hanna LIndblad von Spreti - CHICAGO Oscarsteatern 16% 5 Ola Salo - TORKA ALDRIG TÅRAR UTAN HANDSKAR Göta Lejon 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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