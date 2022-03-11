INSTANT PLAYHOUSE Returns to Playhouse Teater in April 2022

Instant Playhouse 2022 is Sweden's fastest theater event for the benefit of UNHCR. The event returns in April 2022.

Performances are 2-3 April 2022. Learn more at https://www.playhouseteater.se/instant-playhouse-2022.aspx.

Finally time again, the lightning fast theater party INSTANT PLAYHOUSE is back! Here you get a chance to see a completely unique performance created in just 24 working hours and all your ticket money goes to charity.

In Instant Playhouse, five playwrights, five directors, fifteen actors, a live band and a large production team are given the joint task of writing, rehearsing and premiering five completely new plays within 24 working hours.

On Friday morning, April 1, the five scripts will be written and in the evening on April 2, it will premiere! The five plays of about 15 minutes each are played together as a performance, so if you book a ticket you will see all five!

Playing time : Approx. 2 hours including break

The ticket proceeds from Instant Playhouse always go to charity and in 2022 the money will be donated to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. You choose the ticket price yourself - SEK 395, SEK 495 or SEK 595 - and the entire amount goes directly to Sweden for UNHCR .

For example, a ticket price of SEK 595 means that a family on the run can receive winter assistance, which means that they can get the most important things to cope with the winter. From warm clothes and shoes for their children to fuel to heat their home.

If new restrictions prevent the performances from being played, all ticket buyers will get their money back.