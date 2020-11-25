Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; The Muny Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 26%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 26%

SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 16%

Best Theatre Staff

STAGES St. Louis 30%

Stray Dog Theatre 30%

The Muny 30%

Costume Design of the Decade

Brad Musgrove - THE BOY FROM OZ - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 35%

Colene Fornachon - ANYTHING GOES - New Line Theatre - 2018 24%

Brad Musgrove - ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 18%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 40%

Justin Been - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 30%

Justin Been - DREAMGIRLS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 83%

Gary F. Bell - THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 8%

Robert Ashton - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 8%

Favorite Social Media

Stray Dog Theatre 41%

The Muny 41%

STAGES St. Louis 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg 67%

Merry & Jim Mosbacher 17%

Judy & Jerry Kent 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 39%

Tyler Duenow - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 39%

Sean Savoie - MAMMA MIA - STAGES St. Louis - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 44%

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2015 38%

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 27%

Omega Jones - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 18%

Ben Watts - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 38%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 29%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 58%

BUYER & CELLAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2016 25%

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN - West End Players Guild - 2016 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 41%

Josh Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 36%

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Justin Been - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 67%

Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 17%

Ryan Day - LIZZIE - New Line Theatre - 2017 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Muny 36%

STAGES St. Louis 21%

Stray Dog Theatre 21%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Kranzberg Arts Foundation 50%

Regional Arts Commission 28%

Arts & Education Council 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Omega Jones - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 44%

Jonathan Hey - SWEENEY TODD - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 25%

Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 13%

