Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; ALICE BY HEART at Debut Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Taylor Lynn Lewis - FALLING IN LOVE WITH LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 15%

DeAnte Bryant - BEYOND THIS EARTH - Greenfinch STL 13%

Hannah Bagnall - LOOKING FOR MY FRED ASTAIRE - Blue Strawberry 12%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - THE GENDER BEND - Greenfinch STL 11%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - BROADWAY DIVAS - Greenfinch STL 10%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 10%

Kelvin Rolston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 9%

Kevin Rolston Jr. - TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 8%

Ken Haller - 7-OH - Blue Strawberry 7%

Scott Moreau - LATE AND ALONE - Blue Strawberry 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Claire Holliday - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 16%

Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 15%

Lindsay Lancaster - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 10%

Caleb D. Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

Ellen Isom - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 5%

CHLOE O. DAVIS - WAITRESS - The Muny 5%

Michelle Poterf - RAGTIME - Stages St Louis 5%

Jared Grimes - ANYTHING GOES - The Muny 5%

JESSE ROBB - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 4%

Summer Baer - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 4%

Kayla Dressman - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

Maggie Nold - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 3%

Cady Bailey - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Heather Beal - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Hannah Browning - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Haley Rhiney - TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 2%

David Catlin - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kristen Boren and Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Sylvia Hernandez DiStasi - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Maggie Nold - MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 1%

Steph Paul - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 1%

Jen Perez - TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 14%

Teresa Doggett - THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 11%

Brad Musgrove - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 10%

Amelia Brown - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 8%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Abby Pastorello - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Dottie Marshall Englis - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

GAIL BALDONI - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 4%

Brad Musgrove - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Caitlin Bromberger - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Donna Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

Leon Dobkowski - DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 3%

Kay Ailee Bush - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

Teresa Doggett - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 3%

Michele Siler - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Kevin Jay Jones & Krysta Wenski - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Andre Harrington - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Colleen Fornachon - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

Robb Davis, Tara Sieberg, and Melissa Medlin - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Liz Henning and Kayla Lindsay - TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT - SATE 1%

Gray Jinks - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Kristi Osi - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 1%

Ruby Kemph - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Zachary Phelps - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 1%

Stephen Peirick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 36%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny 29%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 18%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 11%

MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 16%

Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 14%

Deidre Goodwin - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 9%

Steve Bebout - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 8%

Caleb D. Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 7%

Breonna Jackson - URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 7%

SETH SKLAR-HEYN - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 4%

LILI-ANNE BROWN - WAITRESS - The Muny 4%

Chris Moore, Scott Miller - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Maria Wilken - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Robert Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Ron Himes - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 2%

Robb Davis - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Brittanie Gunn - MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 2%

Justin Been - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Sam Hayes - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism 2%

Kevin Jay Jones - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Ron Himes - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Gary Long - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

Q Brothers Collective - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Scott Miller - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 2%

Kevin Corpuz - THE MAD ONES - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Peirick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 1%

Scott Miller - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 0%

Scott Miller - JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Annamaria Pileggi - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 16%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 13%

Paige Price - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 9%

Blane Pressler - CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Therese Melnykov - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 6%

Nancy Bell - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Glenn Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 4%

Stephen Peirick - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Sparks - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 4%

Kate Bergstrom - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Kay Ailee Bush - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

David Catlin - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Wayne Salomon - COPENHAGEN - St Louis Actors' Studio 2%

Alan Knoll - RED - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Geovoday Jones - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Tom Ridgely - THE TEMPEST - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Gary Wayne Barker - ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Joseph Edwards - FLY - The Black Rep 2%

Eric Satterfield - THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECOND - PPA 2%

Ron Himes - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 2%

Amelia Acosta Powell - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Melissa Rain Anderson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 2%

Lucy Cashion - ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE - ERA 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Ron Himes - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 14%

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 9%

RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 6%

THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 5%

WAITRESS - The Muny 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

LES MISERABLES - The Muny 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny 2%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 2%

THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 2%

CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 2%

THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 2%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 17%

Sean Savoie - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 7%

Sean Savoie - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 6%

Patrick Huber - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 6%

Denisse Chavez - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 6%

Christina Watanabe - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 4%

Jayson Lawshee - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 4%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Catherine Adams - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Ryan Thorp - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Reagan Posey-Mank - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Michael Sullivan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Zachary Grimm - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

Reagan Posey-Mank - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Matt Stuckel - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 2%

Michael Sullivan - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Zak Metalsky - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Michael Sullivan - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Sean Savoie - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Jayson Lawshee - RED - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Minjoo Kim - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Tony Anselmo - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 2%

Matt Stuckel - JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 1%

Matt Stuckel - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Moore - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 15%

David Nehls - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 13%

E. Renee Gamez - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 11%

Larry Pry - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 8%

Matthew Kauzlarich - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Colin Healy - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 5%

Matt Kauzlarich - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

John Gerdes - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 5%

Joe Paule - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 5%

Scott Schoonover - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 5%

Khalid McGhee - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 4%

Marcia Braswell - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Mallory Golden - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Jenna Lee Moore - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 3%

Matthew Kauzlarich - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 2%

Scott Schoonover - AIDA - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Scott Schoonover - CARMEN - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Tim Amukele - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 2%



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 17%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 12%

WAITRESS - The Muny 8%

RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 7%

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

LES MISERABLES - The Muny 6%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 4%

DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 2%

RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 2%

BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

{TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 1%

Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny kudsa 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHO'S ON FIRST - St Louis Actors' Studio 23%

HOLD ON - The Black Rep 21%

MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 14%

LONGING - Gaslight 11%

JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 9%

THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECON - Prison Performing Arts 9%

SEE YOU IN A MINUTE - Contraband Theatre 7%

THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brynin Henderson - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 17%

Ann Hier Brown - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 7%

Jessica Vosk - WAITRESS - The Muny 6%

Tamar Greene - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 5%

Hannah Duncan - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Maeve Durkee - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Christy Luster - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 4%

Adam Heller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 3%

Brian Golub - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 3%

Kent M. Lewis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Brenden McCauley - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Theby Quinn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Hannah Duncan - HEATHERS - Looking Glass Playhouse 2%

Daniel Marconi - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 2%

Tiffany Mann - DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 2%

John riddle - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 2%

De-Rance Blaylock - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Taylor Quick - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 2%

Clayton Humburg - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 2%

Sarah Gene Dowling - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Heather Matthews - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 1%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 1%

Brittany Kohl - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 1%

Duane Foster - TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 1%

Adelyn Stalling - Baba Yaga - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordan Thompson - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 14%

William Roth - THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 13%

Caroline Amos - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Amy Loui - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 5%

Collin Littlefield - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Zoe VonderHaar - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Ava Eckhard - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Cole Hintz - CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Jacob Schmidt - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Taylor Quick - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Caleb D. Long - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Ethan Ellis - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

Gray Campbell - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Comoany 2%

Mark Lull - ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 2%

Reagan Posey-Mank - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 2%

Charlie Schwartz - Cinderella - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Lawanda Jackson - THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 2%

Ryan Balmer - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 1%

Jordan Coughtrey - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Tyson Cole - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

Alexander Huber - THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECOND - Prison Performing Arts 1%

A.C. Smith - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%

Leta DeBardeleben - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 1%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 1%

Taylor Lynn Lewis - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%



Best Play

BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 13%

THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 12%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages, St. Louis 12%

AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 8%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 7%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 4%

WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 4%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 3%

THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 3%

TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 2%

ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 1%

KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%

RED - New Jewish Theatre 1%

FLY - The Black Rep 1%

HOLD ON - The Black Rep 1%

GIFT OF THE MAGI - R.A.D. Studios 0%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Opera Theatre of St. Louis 21%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 15%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 - Webster University 14%

LA BOHEME - Opera Theatre St. Louis 13%

DRACULA - New Line Theatre 13%

CARMEN - Union Avenue Opera 13%

AIDA: IN CONCERT - Union Avenue Opera 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Huber - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 11%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 10%

Ann Beyersdorfer - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 7%

Ann Beyersdorfer - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 6%

WILSON CHIN - WAITRESS - The Muny 5%

Jack Golden - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Robert Mark Morgan - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 4%

Glenn Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

Diane Mueller - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

Caleb D. Long - BIG MACHINE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Therese Melnykov - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Scott C. Neale - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Todd Wilken - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Kay Ailee Bush & Lize Lewy - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

Courtney O'Neill - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Kate Rance - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Lily Tomasic - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Jack Golden - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Dunsi Dai - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Tim Kelly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clayton Community Theatre 2%

Margery & Peter Spack - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

C. Otis Sweeney - ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Stephen Peirick - THE INHERITANCE - Tesseract Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristi Gunther - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 12%

Julie Ferrin - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 9%

Mike Tracey - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 9%

Amanda Werre - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 6%

Amanda Werre - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 6%

Beth Bombara - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Zachary Grimm - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 4%

Nevin Steinberg - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Ryan Day - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 4%

Alan Phillips - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 4%

Larry Jost - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

Kareem Deams - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 3%

Rick Sims - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Michael Costagliola - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Stephen Ptacek - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Jacob Baxley - THE INHERITANCE - Take Two Productions 2%

Ryan Day - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 2%

Kareem Deanes - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Matt Antill - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Lamar Harris - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 1%

Robb Davis - TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Amanda Werre - THE SOUND INSIDE - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Ryan Day - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amari Bilbo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 12%

Wini James - HEATHERS - Looking Glass Playhouse 6%

Case Werner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Finley Mohr - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Collin Littlefield - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Anita Jackson - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 3%

Adrienne Spann - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Kyle Holmes - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 3%

Blair Goldberg - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 3%

Reilly Bickel - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 3%

Jersy Stinson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Zachary Thompson - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

Adrianna Jones - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Matthew Cox - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 2%

Lissa DeGuzman - WAITRESS - The Muny 2%

MacLean Blanner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Theatre Project 2%

Cole Hintz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Taylor Lynn Lewis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Amber Rose - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Whit Reichert - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 2%

Christopher Gurr - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 2%

Lucas Herich - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 2%

Bryce A. Miller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Theatre Project 1%

Mark Lull - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 1%

Chris Strawhun - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 14%

Abigail Isom - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 8%

Mackenzie Lotspeich - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Carlee Walka - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Hannah Bagnall - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Bryce A. Miller - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 4%

Kari Ely - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 3%

Jasmine Cheri Rush - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Ricki Franklin - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Madison Ingram - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 3%

DeAnté Bryant - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Tony Chaboude - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 3%

Alexander Huber - THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 3%

Alex Moore - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 3%

Yvonne Woods - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Tracy Murphy - ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 2%

Kennedy Jones - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Alan Knoll - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Jilanne Marie Klaus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Tammie Holland - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 2%

Walter Owen Briggs - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

colleen backer - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 2%

Geovonday Jones - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 2%

Margery Handy - THE INHERITANCE - Tesseract Theatre 1%

Jason Heil - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE BY HEART - Gateway Center for Performing Arts 23%

ANASTASIA - Stages St. Louis 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - STL Theater Kids 14%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 8%

PUSS IN BOOTS - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 7%

CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 5%

TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Stages St. Louis 12%

The Muny 11%

Debut Theatre Company 11%

St Louis Actors' Studio 10%

Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

Looking Glass Playhouse 4%

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

The Black Rep 4%

Ignite Theatre Company 4%

Curtain's Up Theatre Company 3%

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

R.A.D. Studios 2%

The Tesseract Theatre Company 2%

New Jewish Theatre 2%

Chorus of Fools 2%

St Louis Theatre Kids 2%

Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Clayton Community Theater 2%

Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 1%

Take Two Productions 1%

Greenfinch Dive Bar and Theatre 1%

New Line Theatre 1%

Christ Memorial Productions 1%

Prison Performing Arts Alumni Theatre Company 1%



Comments