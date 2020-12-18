Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in St. Louis!

Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 32%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 20%

SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 15%



Best Theatre Staff

STAGES St. Louis 47%

Stray Dog Theatre 23%

The Muny 19%



Costume Design of the Decade

Brad Musgrove - THE BOY FROM OZ - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 39%

Brad Musgrove - ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 21%

Brad Musrgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis - 2020 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 51%

Justin Been - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 17%

Michael Hamilton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 79%

Robert Ashton - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 13%

Gary F. Bell - THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 8%



Favorite Social Media

STAGES St. Louis 50%

Stray Dog Theatre 24%

The Muny 24%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg 67%

Judy & Jerry Kent 11%

Merry & Jim Mosbacher 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 60%

Tyler Duenow - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 20%

Sean Savoie - MAMMA MIA - STAGES St. Louis - 2018 13%



Original Script Of The Decade

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2015 35%

Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 31%

Stephen Peirick - FOUR SUGARS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2014 19%



Performer Of The Decade

Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 53%

Omega Jones - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 16%

Ben Watts - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 46%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 22%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 17%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 50%

BUYER & CELLAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2016 23%

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN - West End Players Guild - 2016 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 65%

Josh Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 17%

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 8%



Sound Design of the Decade

Justin Been - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 65%

Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 15%

Ryan Day - LIZZIE - New Line Theatre - 2017 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

STAGES St. Louis 40%

The Muny 33%

Stray Dog Theatre 12%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Kranzberg Arts Foundation 43%

Missouri Arts Council 27%

Regional Arts Commission 16%

