Can someone do something unforgivable and still deserve to be treated as human? What happens when an apology doesn’t bring closure—and what should theater ask us to confront?
Tickets Now on Sale for WICKED at The Fabulous Fox
Performances will run May 12-30.
Wicked will return to St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox May 12-30. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now! Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 23rd year on Broadway.
Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.
In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.
Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”
With a score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
The film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on Friday, November 21st, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Act 108: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Grammy Season!
Join our trio as they discuss today's Grammy noms, casting news, and saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows getting ready to close
You better start mourning the wicked because we're here at long last to talk about the new first half of a musical from director Jon M Chu -- Wicked Part 1! For this deep dive we're joined by the one and only Brianna Jones to talk about the movie's highs and lows!
Ep 205: ADAPTATION IN MUSICAL THEATRE with author ADAM RUSH
My guest today is author Adam Rush, whose latest book is titled Adaptation in Musical Theatre. Adam is a Program Leader and Senior Lecturer in Musical Theatre at the University of Winchester in the UK.
The Shape of Water (feat. Musical Hell)
A special episode this week as we're joined by Christi of Musical Hell to discuss The Shape of Water! Join us for a great discussion on Guillermo Del Toro's fish (technically amphibian) romance masterpiece, how we felt when it came out, and how it's become more relevant in the years since.
Wildwood (2026) & Wicker (2026)
This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
Wildwood (2026) & Wicker (2026)
This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
Wildwood (2026) & Wicker (2026)
This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
Labyrinth (1986) feat. Musical Hell
Today we're diving into the wild world of Jim Henson and Terry Jones with David Bowie sprinkles. Yes we're finally talking about Labyrinth! We're not alone though, we're joined by our wonderful friend Christi of Musical Hell to talk about this cult classic musical.
Justin Guarini Talks CENTER STAGE CONFIDENCE, Broadway, American Idol & Finding Your Voice!
Justin Guarini is taking center stage once again, and this time, he's helping others find the confidence to do the same!
MATT COPLEY IS BROADWAY PUNK! 🤘🎭
What happens when Broadway gets louder, heavier, and a whole lot more punk? Matt Copley is about to show us! The Michigan-based recording artist, theatrical producer, and creator behind the viral Broadway Does Punk series is taking the phenomenon from your screen to the stage for the first time ever!
Ep452 - Matt Copley: From Opera to Post-Hardcore Music
What happens when classical opera training collides head-on with aggressive post-hardcore rock? You get the viral sensation Broadway Does Punk, a project that takes iconic standards from shows like Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and The Phantom of the Opera and turns them into full-throttle rock anthems.
|
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Stifel Theatre (12/02-12/02)
|
She Loves Me
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) (12/03-12/20)
|
The Muny Presents Jason Robert Brown
The Sheldon Concert Hall (12/17-12/17)
|
Amadeus
Gaslight (2/05-2/21)
|
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (12/02-12/23)
|
Gateway Dirt Nationals – 3 Day Pass
The Dome at America's Center (12/03-12/05)
|
Erin Bode
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (12/11-12/11)
|
Nikki Glenn
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/15)
|
My Infinite Sadness
Jefferson Avenue Mission (11/13-11/22)
|
COCA Live & Unscripted!
Steinberg Performance Lab, COCA (Center of Creative Arts) (11/21-11/21)