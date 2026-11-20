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Wicked will return to St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox May 12-30. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now! Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 23rd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

With a score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on Friday, November 21st, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.

The race is on for the St. Louis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 15% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 13% 3 THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Muny 5% Best Play 1 GLUT Contraband Theatre 17% 2 DRACULA 10% 3 APPROPRIATE St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, at COCA 9% 4 THE TEMPEST St Louis Shakespeare Festival 8% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE New Jewish Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Muny 21% 2 Stray Dog Theatre 15% 3 Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 Alton Little Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Paul Fortner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 13% 2 Ryan Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 9% 3 Bryce Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 7% 4 Stella Kolb - THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 6% 5 Kayla Pecchioni - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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