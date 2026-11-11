The Temptations to Play St. Louis' The Fabulous Fox With The Spinners as Special Guest

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GRAMMY Award-winning iconic group THE TEMPTATIONS, will be joined by special guest The Spinners, at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, January 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

About The Temptations

THE TEMPTATIONS story is an extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Just a few of their classic hits that transcends all demographics – “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more. Otis Williams is the original and founding member of The Temptations – through the good times and the bad. He is the key to their history and their stories - how they met, their groundbreaking heights, personal and political conflicts, brotherhood, family, loyalty and more. As the leader and collaborator, he has set the direction and tone for the Temptations through their transitions from the 60s to now. The group’s popularity is ever-increasing, as they are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the world today.

The Temptations, throughout the group’s evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including four Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles: “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Additionally, they released 44 Top 10 R&B chart hits, 14 of which were #1 R&B singles, including timeless classics such as “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and songs influenced by their funk/psychedelic soul sound including “Happy People,” and “Shakey Ground.” The group also has 16 #1 R&B Chart albums. In the Spring of 2017, Billboard named The Temptations as #1 The Greatest R&B/Hip Hop Artist of All Time.

About The Spinners

With a career that stretches back more than six decades, The Spinners stand among the most successful and beloved vocal groups in R&B history. Known for their smooth harmonies, memorable melodies, and polished stage presence, the group created a catalog of songs that remains a cornerstone of classic soul music.

The Spinners first gained national attention during their time at Motown with the hit single “It’s a Shame,” produced and co-written by Stevie Wonder. The song reached #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a major R&B success, setting the stage for the group’s rise in the decade that followed. Their greatest commercial success came during the 1970s when the lineup of Henry Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobbie Smith, and Philippé Wynne teamed with producer Thom Bell. Together they helped define the sophisticated Philadelphia soul sound and produced a remarkable run of hit records. Songs such as “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “Then Came You,” and “The Rubberband Man” became staples of radio and helped establish The Spinners as one of the era’s most consistent hitmakers.

Over the years, the group has received six GRAMMY nominations, earned 18 Gold and Platinum albums, sold millions of records worldwide, and been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2023, their impact on popular music was formally recognized with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, The Spinners continue to bring their legendary sound to audiences everywhere. Current members Jessie Peck, Ronnie Moss, CJ Jefferson, and Keith Patterson proudly carry forward the tradition of tight harmonies, classic songs, and an energetic live show that has made The Spinners a lasting force in American music.

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