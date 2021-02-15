The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents HI, ARE YOU SINGLE?

In an effort to provide access to the best virtual programming in the nation, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is presenting the hilarious Hi, Are You Single?, available virtually through Feb. 28. Patrons who appreciate the cutting-edge works and the intimacy of The Rep's Studio Series will fall in love with this autobiographical one-person show.

Ryan is searching for love. Or a date. Or at least a hookup. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, writer/performer Ryan J. Haddad guides the audience through the gay dating scene while living with cerebral palsy, sharing his provocative take on intimacy, rejection and judgment.

"Ryan J. Haddad is one of the most compelling, authentic, funny, unapologetically open voices of the 21st century," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "I am excited to share his work with our community."

Hi, Are You Single? is produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Directed by Laura Savia and Jess McLeod and originally developed by Laura Savia, Hi, Are You Single? was recorded in an intimate theatre setting with a live audience.

"I have wanted to introduce Ryan Haddad ever since I got to Woolly," said Woolly Mammoth Theatre Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes. "He is a captivating storyteller who charms anyone he meets within seconds. Hi, Are You Single? asks us to examine sexuality through the lens of a queer man with a disability who is struggling to make meaning out of intimate interactions."

Ryan J. Haddad is an actor, playwright and autobiographical performer based in New York. His acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single? was first presented in The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and continues to tour the country. Other New York credits include My Straighties (Ars Nova/ANT Fest), Noor and Hadi Go to Hogwarts (Theater Breaking Through Barriers) and the cabaret Falling for Make Believe (Joe's Pub/Under the Radar). He has a recurring role on the Netflix series "The Politician" and has been featured on television in "Bull," "Madam Secretary" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Haddad is a recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission and Rising Phoenix Repertory's Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award.

Purchase an access code to view the online comedy Hi, Are You Single? via The Rep box office by calling 314-968-4925 or online at repstl.org. For $20, buyers will receive an email with a link usable any time through Feb. 28.

Hi, Are You Single? contains depictions and descriptions of sexual content, explicit language and discussion of ableism, racism, ageism and the stigmatization of HIV status. For more information, visit the Hi, Are You Single? page on repstl.org or call The Rep box office at 314-068-4025.