The Rep Will Launch Season of Service Honoring Veterans and Military Families During WHITE CHRISTMAS

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Inspired by the themes of service, sacrifice, and homecoming at the heart of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is launching Season of Service, a new initiative dedicated to recognizing and celebrating veterans, active-duty military members, and military families both onstage and throughout the community.

Introduced during The Rep's production of White Christmas running December 2-23, the inaugural Season of Service initiative is built around three core pillars that align with The Rep's community impact mission: authenticity, access, and community connection and activation.

Expanding Access Through VetTix

As part of the initiative, The Rep is expanding free ticket opportunities for veterans and military families through VetTix and other community partners. During the previous season, The Rep provided more than 750 complimentary tickets through VetTix and aims to increase that impact during its anniversary season.

By removing barriers to attendance, The Rep hopes to ensure more military families can experience the magic of live theatre together during the holiday season.

Bringing Veterans Into the Spotlight

A signature component of Season of Service will be a series of VIP Veteran Walk-On Experiences, offering local veterans the opportunity to appear onstage during select performances of White Christmas on December 2, 3, 4, 19, and 20.

These special moments connect the production's themes directly to the real-life experiences of those who have served, creating unforgettable memories for participants and audiences alike.

On December 19, The Rep will host a special Military Family Appreciation Night, celebrating members of the military community and their families. The evening will feature:

A VIP Veteran Walk-On appearance by St. Louis veteran and civic leader Sgt. Rocky Sickmann

A performance by the Military Family Band

Special guest appearances from representatives of Folds of Honor

Community engagement opportunities with military-focused organizations

Throughout the run of White Christmas, Missouri Folds of Honor will also be present at select performances to share information about their organization's mission and impact.

Ensuring Authenticity Through Military Leadership

The Rep is also welcoming recently retired Lt. Col. Alison Beach as the production's Artistic and Military Community Advisor. A respected military leader and theatre advocate, Beach founded Sandbox Theater, a program that brought theatrical experiences and creative expression opportunities to service members while deployed in Iraq. In her advisory role, she is working closely with the artistic team to ensure the military aspects of White Christmas are represented with accuracy, authenticity, and respect.

Honoring Service at Every Performance

To further recognize members of the military community, complimentary recognition pins will be available at every performance for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and military family members.

Audience members wearing the pins will be invited to participate in a special moment of acknowledgment during the performance, allowing The Rep's audiences to collectively recognize and thank those who have served.

Through Season of Service, The Rep hopes to create meaningful opportunities for connection while ensuring military families feel seen, celebrated, and welcomed home for the holidays.

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