“That organ sound was iconic. I felt like I was transported to a certain time in history.” This episode features Linedy Genao who is currently playing on Broadway as Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby and hosting her new podcast Entre Acts, which is part of the Broadway Podcast Network.
THE GREAT GATSBY to Make St. Louis Debut at The Fabulous Fox in December
Will Branner and Tim Quartier will share the role of Tom Buchanan, with Anna Gassett among the ensemble.
The Fabulous Fox will host the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, the hit Broadway musical based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Performances will run from December 22, 2026 to January 3, 2027.
The principal cast features Austin Colby as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim, and Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson. The role of Tom Buchanan will be shared by Will Branner, December 22–27, 2026, and Tim Quartier, December 28, 2026–January 3, 2027.
The ensemble includes D’Marreon Alexander, Justin Scott Brown, Valeria Ceballos, Daniel Fullerton, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Joi D. McCoy, Macy McKown, Alli Sutton, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee. The swings are William Bishop, Kyle Caress (Dance Captain), Rosie Granito (Assistant Dance Captain), Kurt Kemper (Fight Captain), Tash Marconi, Charlotte McKinley, Keila Sue Wong, and Anthony Quintana.
THE GREAT GATSBY runs at The Fabulous Fox December 22- January 3. Show times for THE GREAT GATSBY are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. There will also be matinee performance on Thursday, October 22. Tickets are on sale now. Groups of 10 or more may book through Group Sales Team at 314- 535-2900. Please visit FabulousFox.com/GreatGatsby for more information.
Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.
THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).
THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and Music Supervision are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).
Charlie Alterman is the Tour Conductor. Kelsey Tippins and Patricia L. Grabb serve as Production Stage Managers; Tara Tolar-Payne is the Stage Manager, and Benji Kern is the Assistant Stage Manager. Katie Cortez is the Company Manager, and Frank Deming II is the Associate Company Manager.
The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began previews at The Broadway Theatre on March 29, 2024, and opened on April 25, 2024, following its world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse. THE GREAT GATSBY made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, beginning previews on April 11, 2025, and officially opening on April 24, 2025. That engagement closed on September 7, 2025. The musical has also played Seoul’s GS Arts Center.
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#21 - Eva Noblezada: Escaping the People-Pleasing Trap and Shaking Off the Noise
Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
Act 92: The Jimmy Awards, Fall Season News Round-Up, and Heather's Adventure's In Anime
Join us as we dive into the Jimmys, some awesome Broadway news, and see what Heather got into this weekend with some awesome Anime actors!
#16 - Samantha Pauly: The Queen of Surviving Broadway’s Biggest Plot Twists
Welcome to a beautifully candid and fiercely nostalgic episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her everyday backstage dressing roommate, the incredible Grammy-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning powerhouse Samantha Pauly.
#4 - Ryan McCartan: If It's Mentionable, It's Manageable
Welcome to Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! In this episode, Linedy welcomes her true hermano and Broadway castmate Ryan McCartan. The two kick things off with a classic game of dominoes , debating the merits of ketchup over mustard and flat, crispy pineapple pizza.
Act 84: NYC, Vampires, High-Fiving Daniel Radcliffe, and More!
Join Heather and Amber as they catch you up with the last week of goings on!
S7E11 - Creation By Recombination
What if creativity isn’t a lightning bolt… but a mashup? In this episode, Laura shares a Blue Man Group–born concept that can instantly dissolve the “I’m not original enough” spiral: Creation by Recombination—the idea that most innovation comes from connecting existing things in a way no one’s connected them before.
Episode 4: Linedy Genao. In this upbeat episode of Odd Woman Out, host Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo (affectionately known as Tutz) sits down with Linedy Genao, best known for her performance as Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella.
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Jeff & Richie dive into Broadway’s latest topics, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hamilton with insights on its cultural impact and upcoming performances.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ryan McCartan | The Great Gatsby on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway, television, and film star of The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Ryan McCartan, joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Ryan: Broadway credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen.
Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) on Being True to YOU
In this Artist Exploration Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) and Director of MTCA, Charlie Murphy discuss; 🔴Curtis’s early start in the business. 🔴How his outlook on the industry was an asset. 🔴Performing in a new musical.
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