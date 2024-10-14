Submit Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards – 2 Weeks Left!

1
Review: RED JASPER at The Gaslight Theater
Michael Madden’s “Red Jasper” is a romantic and hopeful story that doesn’t wallow in sentimental melodrama. The characters find connection quickly and develop a tight bond at warp-speed. Director Suki Peters identified the emotional core of the story and collaborated with her actors to hastily pace the heartwarming and bittersweet tale.
2
Review: The Midnight Company's FINAL DRESS at Greenfinch Dive Bar And Theater is a Fun Diversion with Some Memorable Chart Topping Hits
FINAL DRESS is another of Midnight Company’s scripted cabaret shows that features some memorable songs for people of all ages. It’s comes recommended solely for the chemistry between Howe and Cereghino. Howe takes on a dozen of chart-topping hits from the past seven decades including the Frankie Lymon hit “Goody Goody,” a plot advancing version of Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited,” and Carole King’s “It’s Too Late.” Howe continues to show in her cabaret performances that she has the vocal chops to take on many different genres of music, including pop, rock, opera, musical theater, and Latin/mariachi. Cereghino is strong on the keys, but he really captivated the room singing with Howe on the Barbra Streisand/Barry Gibb hit “Guilty,” and the delightful “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors.
3
4
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at West End Players Guild
West End Players’ eerie production of The Turn of the Screw continues through October 13, 2024. Morgan Maul-Smith, Payton Gillam, and Rob McLemore collaborate to stage Jeffery Hatcher’s unnerving adaptation in entertaining style. It is a bit unsettling, a little chilling, and a lot of fun for those who like a spooky tale.