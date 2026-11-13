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Spotlight: HAMILTON Star Leslie Odom, Jr. at The Fabulous Fox

Tony and Grammy Award-winning Leslie Odom, Jr. brings his 2026 Christmas Tour to St. Louis on December 2!

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Spotlight: HAMILTON Star Leslie Odom, Jr. at The Fabulous Fox

The show arrives at the Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, Missouri 63103, following last year's completely sold-out run. Audiences can expect a dazzling evening of music, warmth, and joy as Odom celebrates the most wonderful time of the year.

The festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from his acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.

With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Odom brings the spirit of the season to life in a show that is equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.

Join us for a night of music that captures the wonder of the holidays and leaves hearts aglow. Buy Tickets today.

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