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Spotlight: A Broadway Legend. Live in St. Louis.

Jason Robert Brown is coming to St. Louis!

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Spotlight: A Broadway Legend. Live in St. Louis.

Jason Robert Brown is coming to St. Louis, and tickets are on sale now.

Jason Robert Brown wrote the scores for some of the most renowned musicals of our time. Now St. Louis audiences have the chance to see him live in concert. The Muny presents Jason Robert Brown on Dec. 17 at the Sheldon Concert Hall, an intimate evening with one of musical theatre's most celebrated voices.

This is a one-night-only engagement at The Sheldon. Those interested can Learn More about the event, and can also Learn More here.

Seats are limited for this single performance. Learn More and grab your seat now.

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