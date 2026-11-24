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The Pops Orchestra has announced that Ryan Reeson, composer, conductor, and educator, has stepped into the new role of Director of Education and Outreach and Assistant Conductor. Ryan brings years of orchestral training and educational leadership experience and will lay the groundwork for the Pops Orchestra's community-wide outreach.

In this role, Reeson will lead The Pops Orchestra's education and outreach initiatives, including the development and launch of Youth Orchestra Bradenton. As Assistant Conductor, he will also provide artistic support to Dr. Robyn Bell, Managing and Artistic Director of The Pops Orchestra.

Bell states, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Reeson to The Pops Orchestra family as our new Assistant Conductor and Director of Education and Outreach. Ryan brings a wonderful combination of musical talent, enthusiasm, and passion for music education that will help us expand our impact throughout the community. As we launch exciting new initiatives like Youth Orchestra Bradenton and continue to strengthen our educational and outreach programs, Ryan's leadership will be instrumental in creating meaningful opportunities for young musicians and inspiring the next generation of performers. This is an exciting new chapter for The Pops, and I couldn't be happier to have Ryan helping lead the way.”

Reeson graduated with honors from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music with a degree in Music Composition and holds a Master's degree in Orchestral Conducting from Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts in Dallas, TX. He is the former Assistant Conductor of the Riverside Philharmonic and the former Music Director of the Lancaster Community Orchestra. He has served as an Assistant Conductor for the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthews, the Westlake Village Symphony, the Southeast Symphony, the Ars Flores Symphony, and the Meadows Symphony Orchestra. He has also taught music theory and songwriting courses at California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley and served as a staff accompanist. Reeson's compositions have been performed worldwide, and he brings that same creativity and artistry to The Pops through his work as a composer and arranger.

Reeson's collaborative approach to music education, combined with his experience in artistic leadership and community building, positions him to successfully launch and lead Youth Orchestra Bradenton. From shaping its artistic vision and overseeing operations to conducting the ensemble, Reeson is well-equipped to bring The Pops Orchestra's vision for youth music education to life.

About The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota

Since its founding in 1975, The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota has produced critically acclaimed musical attractions for enthusiastic audiences of all ages. As one of the top performing arts groups in a unique, culturally rich community, The Pops Orchestra attracts full-time residents, Suncoast Snowbirds, and vacationers to its concerts, proving to be a cultural and economic asset to the Great Bradenton and Sarasota communities.

Directed by the dynamic conductor Robyn Bell, the 65-piece orchestra consists of many of the community's finest professional musicians, community music makers, music educators, and high school and college music students, reflecting the diversity of its audience and patrons.

The annual concert season features a diverse range of musical genres, including patriotic, Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, big band, jukebox, Motown, and holiday selections. In addition, The Pops Orchestra performs community concerts to honor veterans, welcome international sporting events, and feature outstanding local young musicians through its annual summer camp. The Pops partners with other area arts organizations to provide concerts for special occasions in the Suncoast region. Local and national guest artists frequently join The Pops Orchestra, bringing additional energy and excitement to the stage. Each concert season is designed to entertain, invigorate, and project The Pops Orchestra's passion and enthusiasm for popular-style music, featuring something for everyone.

The race is on for the St. Louis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 16% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 13% 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 10% 4 THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 10% 5 AIN'T TOO PROUD The Muny 5% Best Play 1 GLUT Contraband Theatre 17% 2 DRACULA 10% 3 APPROPRIATE St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, at COCA 9% 4 THE TEMPEST St Louis Shakespeare Festival 8% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE New Jewish Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Muny 20% 2 Stray Dog Theatre 16% 3 Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 STAGES St. Louis 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Paul Fortner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 14% 2 Ryan Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 9% 3 Bryce Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 7% 4 Stella Kolb - THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 6% 5 Kayla Pecchioni - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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