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The St. Louis premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play is completing its short run at West End Players Guild. Following a regional premiere, and an Off Broadway run, The Thanksgiving Play opened on Broadway in 2023, marking a first for a female Native American playwright.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) directed the Broadway production. The cast included Tony winner Katie Finneran and Scott Foley.

Fasthorse’s outrageous comedy tells the story of four not-so-culturally in touch theatre people trying to write a Thanksgiving pageant that avoids offensive Native American stereotypes. Her script walks the narrow line between absurdity and political incorrectness, often stepping right up to that line, and occasionally just over it.

West End’s production, directed by Dani Mann, stars St Louis Theater Circle Award winning actors Colleen Backer as a quirky drama teacher (Logan) and Chuck Winning as a nerdy and awkward history teacher (Caden). Backer and Winning were in fine form as the misguided faculty members collaborating with good intent but lacking in any real culturally relevant knowledge.

Backer is a riot as the virtue signaling, performatively progressive Logan. Her hilarious histrionics give Logan a priggish self-righteousness that is more sanctimonious than genuinely well-meaning. She’s hell bent on hiring a Native American “consultant” to ensure her devised play is appropriately sensitive.

Enter Chelsea Johnston as Alicia who slays as a statuesque, dim-witted actor who was hired from a headshot (photograph) because she “looked” like she was Native American. Johnston preens and struts around the classroom flirting with Caden. Her intentionally annoying nasally resonant vocal fry nails the Gen Z glottalization. Johnston completely disappears into Alicia who is as strikingly pretty as she is grating annoying.

Her flirting gives Chuck Winning an opportunity to play against type as the smitten, geeky Caden. The usually debonair Winning giddily shrinks in physicality, blushing, and wilting in her presence. He becomes the very image of a a besotted schoolboy. It’s another winning portrayal (pun intended.)

Winning does fantastic work with W. Smith III (Jaxton) walking that razor sharp line between comedy and edgelord humor. The two men dig into Fasthorse’s transgressive humor with unapologetically fearless portrayals.

Fasthorse does with her satire what Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins does with his drama Appropriate. Both tell stories about people of color using only Caucasian actors in their casts. The highly effective representational displacement disarms the audience allowing the playwright to confront racism while avoiding accountability.

Director Dani Mann inspires her actor to take risks, not hold back, and push boundaries with fearless portrayals. She leans into the author’s humor and creates calculated discomfort. It is Mann’s leadership and courageous commitment to daring storytelling that makes The Thanksgiving Play work on every level. It’s funny, audacious, daring, gleefully inappropriate and exactly what Larissa FastHorse intended.

The Thanksgiving Play played it final performance on November 22, 2026. Visit westendplayersgid.org for more information about their next production and upcoming season.

PHOTO CREDIT: John Lamb

The race is on for the St. Louis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 15% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 13% 3 THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Muny 5% Best Play 1 GLUT Contraband Theatre 17% 2 DRACULA 10% 3 APPROPRIATE St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, at COCA 9% 4 THE TEMPEST St Louis Shakespeare Festival 8% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE New Jewish Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Muny 21% 2 Stray Dog Theatre 16% 3 Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 Alton Little Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Paul Fortner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 14% 2 Ryan Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 9% 3 Bryce Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 7% 4 Stella Kolb - THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 6% 5 Kayla Pecchioni - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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