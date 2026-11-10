Review: THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at Winter Opera

NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Winter Opera, under the gifted leadership of Gina Galati, has presented a splendid production of The Most Happy Fella. Many opera companies nowadays, hoping to expand their audiences into the more general public, have begun to include a Broadway musical in their seasons. The Most Happy Fella is an utterly perfect choice.

Frank Loesser wrote music, lyrics, and libretto for this show—and clearly he was the Stephen Sondheim of two generations ago. He is said to have slept only four hours a night, and spent all the rest of his time writing shows or songs. With scores of hit songs for movies, Tin Pan Alley, and shows like Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business, Where’s Charley and Most Happy Fella Loesser is a true marvel. Remember “Adelaide’s Lament”, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, “A Bushel and a Peck”, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition”, “Heart and Soul”, “Two Sleepy People”, “Slow Boat to China”, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You”, “I Hear Music”, “Jingle Jangle Jingle”, etc., etc., ad almost infinitum?

The guy could write a song!

The Most Happy Fella is packed with twenty or more songs, and many are quite at home at Winter Opera. One Broadway critic called the show:

"one of the most ambitiously operatic works ever written for the Broadway theatre”

another said:

“Mr. Loesser loves the rich, rolling exhilarating cadences that can spill out into an auditorium whenever a musical show approaches the freedom and the melodic fury of opera… Mr. Loesser has simply opened his treasure chest and hurled the bountiful prizes…”

The show is adapted from the 1924 Pulitzer Prize play They Knew What They Wanted, by Sydney Howard. It was thrice adapted to films (1928, 1930, 1940). Loesser’s Most Happy Fella appeared in 1956 and won the Drama Critics Circle Award.

The story is set in and around a large Napa Valley vineyard in 1927. The owner, Tony Esposito, has spent his life working hard to build his business into a great success. He never married. Now, in his older years Tony lacks only one thing to achieve utter happiness: bambini! In a restaurant in San Francisco he meets a young waitress who instantly captures his heart. She remembers nothing of him except that he left, as a tip, an amethyst tie-pin. After weeks of epistolary courtship his “Rosabella” agrees to marry him. But, fearing that his own photo reveals his many years, Tony sent her a photo of Joe, his handsome young foreman.

And now she’s about to arrive on the train!

Depths of disappointment, heights of anger, and a romantic entanglement ensue—all to quite wonderful music. We get true arias in various moods; a perfect barbershop quartet (“Standing on the Corner”); three joyous, rousing trios that burst with Neapolitan spirit (sung in Italian, which amplifies the sense of opera). There are romantic and/or comic duets and trios. There are splashes of pure Broadway like “Big D (little A double L A S)”.

There are quite gorgeous choral numbers. And there is that show-stopping big number “The Most Happy Fella”. There is dance.

The plot is beautifully structured. We anticipate, we yearn, we fear just exactly the things the author wants us to. Oh, yes, we kind of know how things will turn out, yet we stay in the grip of that building tension till the very last moment. And … there’s a very happy ending!

It’s been years since I left a show with such a warm good feeling.

John Easterlin heads the cast as Tony. He has long international fame in opera and musicals and has received five Grammys, an Olivier, and a Gramophone award. He’s a prize! He fills Tony with enormous joy of life. Tony’s English may not be too good, but his heart is big and mighty. We see why everybody loves him. Easterlin’s voice is marvelous. His high notes alone are worth the price of admission.

On his way to meet Rosabella at the train Tony wrecks his truck and breaks both his legs. He spends much of the second act in a wheel-chair—but that doesn’t impede his singing one bit.

Tony (John Easterlin) and Doctor (Clark Sturdevant)

Sophie Thompson plays the girl who captures Tony’s heart. Her name is Amy, but to Tony (and us) she is “Rosabella!” Ms. Thompson captures our hearts too. Her pure soprano beautifully expresses the yearning, the anger, the sorrow, the awakening love in Rosabella’s heart—and the bright joy that she is finally given.

Baritone Evan Bravos sings Joe, the ranch foreman whom Rosabella initially assumes is her soon-to-be husband. (Remember the photo?) Bravos is young, handsome, and his voice is perfect for this role. His lovely lonesome solo “Joey, Joey” is one of the many highlights in the show.

Joe (Evan Bravos) and Rosabella (Sophie Thompson)

Every supporting role is superbly cast. Karen Kanakis, who has sung many fine leading roles at Winter Opera, plays Marie, Tony’s spinster sister. Marie tells Tony he is foolish to seek so young a bride—she can only be a gold-digger.

Tony (John Easterlin) and Marie (Karen Kanakis)

Leann Schuering, another beloved Winter Opera veteran, sings Cleo, Amy’s brassy, sassy waitress buddy. She’s a Texan. Tony brings her to the ranch to keep his young wife company while he’s healing. Ms. Schuering triumphs in that show-stopper “Big D”.

Tenor James Stevens is simply ubiquitous. I’ve seen him in seven operas in the past four years. Why, just two weeks ago he played several roles in Joshua’s Boots. Here he plays a sunny-spirited ranch hand, Herman, who, with Cleo, comprises the comic secondary romance. Herman simply likes everybody—but he especially likes Cleo. They’re a delightful pair.

Herman (James Stevens) and Cleo (Leann Schuering)

Herman is also part of that great quartet with Al (Nicholas Greenland), Clem (Clark Sturdevant) and Jake (Will Kinsella). Sturdevant also sings the kindly doctor.

The boisterous, rollicking trio consists of Pasquale (Joel Rogier), Giuseppe (Marc Schapman) and Ciccio (Nicholas Alessi). Great merry work!

Giuseppe (Marc Schapman), Ciccio (Nicholas Alessi) and Pasquale (Joel Rogier)

The RFD Postman and the restaurant cashier are ably played by Fitzgerald St. Louis and Michael Oelkers.

Several lovely stage-filling dance numbers are choreographed by Robet Poe, who also performs as a leading dancer.

The setting is designed by veteran Scott Loebl. He takes us smoothly from a restaurant to a charming street scene, and then to the yard by Tony’s ranch house. Loebl, as usual, paints us a beautiful background scene: a vast vineyard stretching into a beautiful sky with lovely clouds. Michael Sullivan’s lightning makes it all magic.

Costumer Jen Blum-Tatara dresses the cast with fine attention to place and period.

Maestro Scott Schoonover, Artistic Director of Union Avenue Opera, led the orchestra to elicit every nuance of this rich and complex semi-operatic score.

Gina Galati co-directed this wonderful production with James Stephens (her old voice teacher at the University of Kansas).

It’s a totally engaging and beautiful show. The audience left with a warm glow—and more than a few with a happy tear.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone