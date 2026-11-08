Review: THE JANEIAD at Upstream Theater

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Philip Boehm’s Upstream Theater has opened another in its twenty-one-year history of producing intelligent, fascinating plays. It’s The Janeiad, by Anna Ziegler. Most often Upstream focuses on plays from abroad (God bless ‘em). But this one is pure American. Anna Ziegler is a youngish (mid-forties) prolific and rather “hot” playwright. A New Yorker, she has a degree in English from Yale, a BA in poetry from the University of East Anglia (UK), and an MFA in playwrighting from NYU. She studied under Arthur Kopit (who’s Oh Dad, Poor Dad, Mamma's Hung You in the Closet and I'm Feelin' So Sad delighted my grad-student years in the ‘60s”).

Ziegler’s The Janeiad is a fantasy on a theme from 9/11, with rich classical overtones.

How would you feel about being on “hold” for twenty years?

Well, that’s Jane’s situation. On September 11, 2001, she sent her two squabbling kids off to school and her husband off to work (with a perfunctory kiss). The start of a normal middle-class American day. But … he worked at the World Trade Center--the Twin Towers. Later that morning she received a fragmented panicky phone-call from her husband. It was cut off. The Towers had fallen!!

In the twenty years since then she has clung to a belief that her husband, Gabe, is still alive. (Gabe’s employer provides supporting income.) Jane has mostly read books—lots of books. And one book in particular. Her large copy of the Odyssey is bursting with bookmarks and stuffed-in notes. Jane has firmly identified herself with the one heroine in that tale: Penelope, the epitome of wifely loyalty—the patron saint of waiting—who waited for twenty years for her husband to return from the Trojan War.

The Janeiad muses on grief, fidelity, purpose. Jane had been eager to sell this house before the tragedy, but now she stays in it, awaiting … something.

The passing years are projected briefly and simply on a wall.

Director Kim McKean keeps a brisk pace, juggling the tragic and the comic. She works with a very fine cast.

Gabe (Chris Tipp), Penelope (Jane Paradise), Jane (Lizi Watt)

Lizi Watt, an Upstream regular, plays Jane. Always a convincing actress, she fills this troubled woman with utter believability and physical grace. The audience warmly embraces her as she drifts through time and dreams and moods and memories—utterly focused, her torment quite real.

Jane Paradise rises to a significant challenge. She plays various roles in the play. Principally, she is Penelope. But she, with chameleon skills, also becomes:

Olga, a deliciously Russian cleaning-lady

Nell, a neighbor who looks after Jane’s somewhat neglected boys

a psycho-therapist

Laura, a New-Age yoga teacher

Jane’s awkwardly helpful sister

a Rabbi who accidentally dials Jane

Fran, an eager real-estate broker

Jane’s intimidating, cruel mother.

(Did I miss somebody?)

Ms. Paradise richly varies all these folks, with differing accents, rhythms, postures, paces—each quite distinct from the others. It’s a most impressive performance.

Only in Penelope would I argue with her interpretation. In this central role she sometimes resorts to mere shouting for emphasis. (And she has a very powerful voice.) It’s an odd actor/director choice for this royal, graceful woman—and especially in this particularly intimate relationship (and in this particularly intimate theater). Softly, softly, catchee monkey!

Now after all this fuss and exploration and emotion it would be a real downer if Gabe did not, after all, return. So I won’t offer a “spoiler alert” when I tell you that he does return—just as Odysseus does in Homer’s epic. Chris Tipp does excellent work in this role—both in the more realistic remembered scenes and in the dreamier moments towards the end. It’s a tricky job, being in one moment younger, in another older; in one moment real, in another only a ghost—a dream. He deftly manages it.

Scene designer Bonnie Carpenter gives us an attractive brick-walled living room. It’s in disorder. At center is a large green chair—almost a throne—which is Jane’s home base.

Lighting designer Katherine Stepanek subtly shifts to warm or cool as befits the mood.

Costume Designer Sarah Gene Dowling’s chief challenge (and success) is in the many costumes for Ms. Paradise. Some are appropriately comic. The many quick changes are managed flawlessly. I do think, though, that a more completely classic gown is needed for Penelope.

Philip Boehm himself did the sound design. It’s simple, but quite lovely. A frail harmonica leads us in. What’s that tune? Ah, yes, it reveals itself to be “Taps”. This is the 20th anniversary of the deaths of many. This music is to recur, rather more dramatically, at the end.

The Janeiad was first produced at The Alley Theatre (Houston), then last year at The Old Globe (San Diego). I watched a video of an interview with the playwright and director after that latter opening. Anna Ziegler is quite smart, really nice, and endearingly inarticulate. She seems never too far from an embarrassed blush. (Think Anna, the Administrative Assistant in that priceless Canadian series, Slings and Arrows. Ms. Zeigler is strikingly similar to Anna.)

She’s always been a poet. She “flamed out of acting in the sixth grade” and in college was introduced to playwriting. But she’ll never escape her inner poet. The Janeiad is adrift in poetic images, e.g. Penelope figure skating, carving constellations in the ice.

Mysterious visual poetry raises its head occasionally, e.g.:

After a while it is revealed that strange roots and vines are growing around the legs of the green chair. (Perhaps emblematic of Jane’s being literally rooted to this space and unable to leave?)

Jane drops a coffee cup and it breaks; Gabe drops an identical cup and it just won’t break—even on a second dropping. (Can a ghost effect the real world?)

Penelope famously wove (and unwove) her tapestry for Odysseus’ shroud. Jane, at one point, is knitting—from an enormous ball of yarn.

Who can answer the questions such symbolism raises? But that’s not the point of poetry—or of drama. Such poetry enchants us and makes us ponder deep things.

The Janeiad is not too well structured. It sprawls a bit in a stream-of-consciousness way. But the play effectively explores the myths that support us in times of grief—how we embrace them, how we depend on them, and, in time perhaps, how we discard them.

Upstream Theater’s production of Anna Ziegler’s The Janeiad plays at the Marcelle through November 22.

For tickets go to https://www.upstreamtheater.org/TICKETS-1

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