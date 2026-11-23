NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eau Claire, Wisconsin playwright, author, and essayist Jack Bushnell’s new play Seal Skin received its world premiere at First Run Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri. Bushnell, a self described “naturalist and romantic with a capital R” has authored several plays that have been selected for readings in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and California. Seal Skin marks first of Bushnell’s plays to be presented as a fully stage production.

Set in a costal Maine town, Seal Skin blends reality with a mythological tale of the ocean. It tells the story of married marine biologist Ben and his romantic obsession with a seal-woman from the deep. While ashore, ringed seal Rima sheds her skin, revealing a captivating female figure. Ben’s limerence, erotomania, and fascination with Rima destroys his relationship with his wife Jillian and nearly costs him his life.

Bushnell is a poet. The former playwriting professor at University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, has penned a play of elegant prose in the form of monologues punctuated by brief moments of dialogue. The erotically charged script is highly scientific in its descriptions of marine life, layered with seething passion and heart-rendering emotion.

A provocative script with this much intriguing dramatic promise requires highly experienced actors to sell the nuances of lyrical and elegiac soliloquies. The complexities of Bushnell’s literary expression fell flat in the hands of director Drew Larson’s young cast. The lack of searing expressive interpretation slowed the pace to a sluggish crawl. The actors’ oration of the material felt more like a reading with lighting and sound effects versus a fully stage production.

When Ben chases Rima into a dark abyss deep below the ocean surface, lighting designer Bradley Rohlf created the shows most compelling moment with a lighted scuba mask as the only illuminated focal point. It was a hauntingly visceral representation of the dangers of scuba diving coupled with the depths of Ben’s lustful obsession with Rima.

Jen Ciavarella created a rich environmental sound design with ambient and atmospheric texture. The sound of ocean breezes and lapping waves created a peaceful serenity and dramatic counterpoint to the script’s tension.

Jack Bushnell’s alternating monologues have the promise of a story with profoundly moving potential. Seal Skin is a script dripping in emotional entanglements and carnal longing. Director Drew Larson needed to elicit greater emotional inflection and interpretive depth from his trio of actors to fully realize Bushnell’s vision.

First Run Theatre’s production of Seal Skin played its final performance on November 22, 2026. Visit firstruntheatre.org for more about their mission to stage the new works of midwestern playwrights.



PHOTO CREDIT: Brad Slavik

The race is on for the St. Louis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 15% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 13% 3 THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Muny 5% Best Play 1 GLUT Contraband Theatre 17% 2 DRACULA 10% 3 APPROPRIATE St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, at COCA 9% 4 THE TEMPEST St Louis Shakespeare Festival 8% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE New Jewish Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Muny 21% 2 Stray Dog Theatre 16% 3 Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 STAGES St. Louis 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Paul Fortner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 13% 2 Ryan Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 9% 3 Bryce Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 7% 4 Stella Kolb - THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 6% 5 Kayla Pecchioni - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone