Review: MISERY at St. Louis Actors’ Studio is Deliciously Twisted

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Katy Bates’ Oscar winning portrayal of the demented Annie Wilkes in Misery is indelibly etched in the minds those who saw the 1990 film. Her frightening, sledgehammer wielding, pig snorting, cock-a-doodie performance is iconic.

Any actor taking on this role is going to have big shoes to fill. Jenny Smith, fresh off her critically acclaimed run in Misery at Fort Myers Off Broadway Palm Theatre, steps back into Annie’s dowdy winter boots for the second time in just a few months.

Critics in Florida called her portrayal “explosively violent” and “chilling.” Smith’s work on the St. Louis Actor’s studio stage goes beyond chilling into the macabre. She is obviously unbalanced, and when she whispers “I’m your number one fan” in the second scene, it foreshadows her complete mental collapse.

Smith is horrifying as the crazed fanatic who is losing her mind over author Paul Sheldon’s (William Roth’s) decision to kill off her favorite character in his latest novel. Having an opportunity to hone the character in a previous run allowed Smith to settle into the role of the unsettled captor. Her portrayal of the sadistic persecutor is bone-chilling.

St. Louis Actors’ Studio founder and artistic director, William Roth, plays captive novelist Paul Sheldon. Roth sells Sheldon’s physical pain as the recovering car accident victim. Once the character gains independent mobility, Roth conveys the author’s strong determination as he tries to plan his escape.

Director John Contini blocks with intentionally physicality that builds to an explosive climax. Contini’s cinematic storytelling is staged on set designer Josh Ortega’s rotating periaktos that allows for more rapid scene changes in latter scenes. The between scenes blackouts early in the production are a bit too lengthy and slows the narrative pace.

Ortega’s set design is an unexpected bit of stage magic in the diminutive Gaslight Theater. His three-sided set piece, rotated manually by backstage personnel, gives Contini tremendously flexibility in artistic expression with William Goldman’s script.

Goldman, the late Academy Award winning screenwriter (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men) adapted his 1990 film screenplay for the stage. His adaption of Misery premiered on Broadway in 2015 starring Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis in his Broadway debut. Metcalf earned for a Tony nomination for her portrayal of the obsessed Annie.

Goldman’s three-character drama includes the town sheriff Buster investigating the disappearance of Paul Sheldon. Actor Kurt Knoedelseder does sturdy work with his solid turn as the doomed lawman.

Jenny Smith, doing triple duty as actor, costume, and props designer, outfits her character in appropriately dowdy clothing. Her costuming choices enhance her character development and the director’s storytelling.

Dalton Costick’s environmental lighting design establishes both time of day and outdoor weather conditions. His atmospheric lightning effects enhance Contini’s sonic landscape scape. Costick’s work is highly effective. His decision to keep the final scene dimly lit leaves the audience questioning whether the scene takes place in reality or in the victim’s post-traumatic mind.

St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of Misery is a thrilling combination of suspense and entertainment. Director John Contini has built a deliciously twisted piece of theater with well-crafted performances punctuated by expressive physicality.

Misery continues at The Gaslight Theater through November 22, 2026. Visit stlas.org for tickets and more information.

PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Huber

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