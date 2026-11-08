Review: FOREVER FREE Tells the Forgotten Story of Teenage Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colvin

NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Stephanie Berry’s new play, Forever Free, tells the inspirational story of teenage activist Claudette Colvin. Like Rosa Parks, the 15-year-old Colvin refused to give her seat up on a Montgomery, Alabama bus igniting the Montgomery bus boycott.

Colvin’s courage was inspired by her teacher and the conviction of those who came before her. The young woman stood on the ancestral shoulders of Sojourner Truth and Harriett Tubman. When the bus driver demanded she give up her seat to a white woman, the teenage civil rights activist embraced fear and used it to fuel her courage to act.

The story of Colvin’s 1955 resistance, nine months prior to Rosa Parks’ activism, had been historically erased and buried by colorism. The dark-skinned woman’s civil disobedience became secondary to the lighter-skinned Parks who became the face of the Montgomery bus boycott.

Berry’s intellectually rigorous script, Jacqueline Thompson’s astute direction, and Kathryn Bentley’s chameleonic portrayal evince Colvin’s dialectical tension. Their dramatic recollection relies on Bentley’s portrayal of the 82-year-old Colvin who recounts the story of her teenage activism and arrest.

Bentley, in the one actor show, achieves a profound embodiment of the elderly and teenage Colvin, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and a handful of other important historical figures in the Civil Rights movement. Simple costume pieces, designed by Anita Jackson, assist Bentley in her transformation, but it’s the actor’s characterization, physicality, and vocal inflection that builds a convincing sense of reality. She creates indelible images as both actor and storyteller.

The production cohesion of Laura Skroska’s set design, Nellie Fritjofson’s lighting design, Asha Ti Nu’s sound design, and Kareem Deanes’ video projection design advance the narrative while enhancing Bentley and Thompson’s dramatic interpretation. Sound is tricky in the cavernous Jefferson Avenue Mission, and Bentley’s words were often tinny coming from the speakers and occasionally lost. Sound designers in future productions at this venue would be wise to consider having the actors project without microphones while using speakers for their ambient and environmental soundscape.

Forever Free tells of a historically consequential act that was a pivotal point in the Civil Rights movement. Stephanie Berry’s transformative script gives theatrical voice to a civil rights activist who history has been forgotten. Director Jacqueline Thompson, actor Kathryn Bentley, and the team at Action Art Collaborative have breathed life into a new chapter of American History, honoring the courage of Claudette Colvin and her fight to end segregation.

Forever Free played its final performance on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Learn more about St. Louis’ Action Art Collaborative at actionartstl.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: Studio Kay Media

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone