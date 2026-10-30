Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: Ben & Carol & Dan & Sheryl Check into the BED AND BREAKFAST OF THE DAMNED at Chorus of Fools
Cameron McNary’s Door Slamming Sex Farce is a Victim of its own Insipid Script
A Chorus of Fools new comedy, Bed and Breakfast of the Damned, is a send up of classic French door slamming bedroom sex farces. A couple, Ben (Nic Tayborn) and Melissa (Moira Healy), take shelter from a zombie apocalypse in the “Snug as a Pug” B & B.
The 3-bedroom “Snug” is filled with an eccentric group of characters. The inn’s owner, sleeping pill addicted Carl (Anthony Kramer-Moser), is married to nymphomaniac Sheryl (Nicole Angeli) who is trying to seduce everyone staying in the guesthouse. They live in room #1. Bedroom #2 houses married couple Carol (Patience Davis) and weapons enthusiast Dan (Ryan Lawson-Maeske), who are permanent residents at Carl’s hideaway. When Ben and Melissa rent the third bedroom, the insanity ensues. How long can the boarders hold off both the sexually aggressive Sheryl and the flesh-eating Zombies?
Director John Wolbers paces Bed and Breakfast of the damned with a frenzied flurry. He inspires his cast to cut loose and have fun. Angeli, Davis, Healy, Kramer-Moser, Lawson-Maeske, and Tayborn each deliver a fearlessly bold comedic performance. Their manic exuberance erupts into an all-out melee as they fight off a zombie attack.
While the cast delivers spirited performances, the insipid script does not inspire much laughter beyond a few funny bits in the second act. Cameron McNary’s preposterous story of sex, door slamming, and zombie attacks simply tries too hard. The inane dialogue and over-exaggerated characters go beyond ridiculousness, forcing Bed and Breakfast of the Damned into the schlocky Z-grade horror genre.
Set designer Vickie Delmas’ colorful multi-level set holds up well to the cast’s shenanigans. The sturdy set is built to sustain aggressive door slamming and the actors’ acrobatics. Fight choreographer Michael Pierce and intimacy coordinator Tress Kurzym enable the cast’s athletic physicality and overt sexual comedy with their skillful and sensitive work.
Nikki Pilato’s theatrically absurd blood and makeup effects and Liz Henning’s bloodstained costume designs provide silly visual gags. Pilato’s rapid makeup changes, often executed in plain sight, sustain Wolbers’ feverish tempo.
Lexie Johnson’s fun sound design relies heavily on playfully creepy pop hits like Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Her music choices give the production a nostalgic charm.
Johnson is also a part of the zombie “En-ZOMB-Le” lurking just outside the bed and breakfast waiting for their opportunity to attack the hotel’s guests. She, Shaun Delmas, Nikki Pilato, and Nicholas Urbanowicz star as the flesh starved ensemble.
John Wolbers steady-handed direction illustrates his comfort with the conventions of the bedroom farce genre. His frenetic pacing keeps the show moving at breakneck speed. The actors literally throw themselves at the material, giving all-in acrobatic performances. Despite Wolbers’ strong direction and the actors’ physical intensity, he and his talented cast cannot overcome the nonsensical inanity of Cameron McNary’s script. Bed and Breakfast of the Damned is doomed by both its vacuous script and a zombie apocalypse.
A Chorus of Fools’ Bed and Breakfast of the Damned continues through the weekend at KTK North. Visit chorusoffools.org for tickets and more information.
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