"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Phantasmagoria to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL, A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS in St. Charles and Affton
Phantasmagoria will stage performances at The Grand Opera House and the Oakland House Museum.
This December, the spirits of Christmas past, present and future are coming to life as Victorian performance troupe Phantasmagoria brings its adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, to the greater St. Louis area. Performances will take place at The Grand Opera House in historic St. Charles on December 10 and the historic Oakland House Museum in Affton on December 19 and December 20.
Phantasmagoria brings Dickens' cherished holiday ghost story to life through its ensemble of storytellers and performers. Inspired by the heart and imagination of Dickens, the production invites audiences on a journey through one of literature's most beloved Christmas tales, blending the spirit of the season with the magic of live theater.
The Grand Opera House
At The Grand Opera House, Phantasmagoria will present a special evening performance of A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30pm. Located along historic Main Street, the venue will welcome guests for a cozy holiday evening complete with festive Christmas cookies and a hot cocoa bar. The special engagement offers another opportunity to experience Phantasmagoria's whimsical and haunting interpretation of Dickens' timeless tale in a charming historic setting.
Oakland House Museum
At Oakland House Museum, Phantasmagoria will present three intimate, seated performances in the historic estate's Main Parlor on Saturday, December 19 at 6pm and 7:30pm and on Sunday, December 20 at 2pm. Audience members will gather in this charming historic setting as Phantasmagoria's captivating storytellers and performers bring Dickens' beloved holiday classic to life, creating a memorable and theatrical experience filled with the spirit and magic of the holiday season.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Stifel Theatre (12/02-12/02)
|
The Muny Presents Jason Robert Brown
The Sheldon Concert Hall (12/17-12/17)
|
Amadeus
Gaslight (2/05-2/21)
|
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (12/02-12/23)
|
My Infinite Sadness
Jefferson Avenue Mission (11/13-11/22)
|
Erin Bode
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (12/11-12/11)
|
Nikki Glenn
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/15)
|
The Dreamboats
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (2/07-2/07)
|
Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (3/30-4/04)
|
Carmen Bonner
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)