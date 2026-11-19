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This December, the spirits of Christmas past, present and future are coming to life as Victorian performance troupe Phantasmagoria brings its adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas, to the greater St. Louis area. Performances will take place at The Grand Opera House in historic St. Charles on December 10 and the historic Oakland House Museum in Affton on December 19 and December 20.

Phantasmagoria brings Dickens' cherished holiday ghost story to life through its ensemble of storytellers and performers. Inspired by the heart and imagination of Dickens, the production invites audiences on a journey through one of literature's most beloved Christmas tales, blending the spirit of the season with the magic of live theater.

The Grand Opera House

At The Grand Opera House, Phantasmagoria will present a special evening performance of A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30pm. Located along historic Main Street, the venue will welcome guests for a cozy holiday evening complete with festive Christmas cookies and a hot cocoa bar. The special engagement offers another opportunity to experience Phantasmagoria's whimsical and haunting interpretation of Dickens' timeless tale in a charming historic setting.

Oakland House Museum

At Oakland House Museum, Phantasmagoria will present three intimate, seated performances in the historic estate's Main Parlor on Saturday, December 19 at 6pm and 7:30pm and on Sunday, December 20 at 2pm. Audience members will gather in this charming historic setting as Phantasmagoria's captivating storytellers and performers bring Dickens' beloved holiday classic to life, creating a memorable and theatrical experience filled with the spirit and magic of the holiday season.

The race is on for the St. Louis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 15% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 13% 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 10% 4 THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 10% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Muny 5% Best Play 1 GLUT Contraband Theatre 18% 2 DRACULA 10% 3 APPROPRIATE St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, at COCA 9% 4 THE TEMPEST St Louis Shakespeare Festival 8% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE New Jewish Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Muny 21% 2 Stray Dog Theatre 15% 3 Ignite Theatre Company 10% 4 Fly North Theatricals 10% 5 Alton Little Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Paul Fortner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Take Two Productions 13% 2 Ryan Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Fly North Theatricals 9% 3 Bryce Williams - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 7% 4 Stella Kolb - THE BIG BAD BUSINESS OF MURDER Ignite Theatre Company 6% 5 Kayla Pecchioni - DISNEY'S NEWSIES The Muny 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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