PENELOPE, Musical Reimagining of THE ODYSSEY is Coming to Stray Dog Theatre

NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Stray Dog Theatre will conclude its 2026 MainStage season with PENELOPE, a musical that turns one of literature's most enduring stories on its head. Running December 3-19, 2026, at the historic Tower Grove Abbey, this intimate production invites audiences to experience the legendary tale of The Odyssey from an entirely new perspective: that of the woman who stayed behind.

With music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel and a book by Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz, PENELOPE draws inspiration from Homer's ancient epic to explore love, longing, loneliness, and the extraordinary strength found in the seemingly ordinary act of waiting.

For ten long years, Penelope has waited for her husband, Odysseus, to return from the Trojan War. While history celebrates his heroic adventures, battles, and triumphs, what of the woman left to hold their world together? Surrounded by unwanted suitors, uncertainty, and the relentless passage of time, Penelope has a story of her own to tell-and she's finally ready to tell it.

Blending sharp humor, raw vulnerability, and a stirring folk-pop score, PENELOPE breathes new life into an ancient myth. Through music and storytelling, this contemporary retelling challenges traditional notions of heroism and asks audiences to reconsider whose stories are celebrated, whose sacrifices go unnoticed, and what it truly means to be strong.

PENELOPE is more than a story about a woman waiting for her husband. It is a story about identity, resilience, and discovering who we are when the lives we've built around others are put on hold.

Under the direction of Justin Been, the production stars Music Director Leah Schultz and Dawn Schmid in the title role bringing Penelope's wit, emotional complexity, and quiet determination to the Stray Dog Theatre stage.

Enhancing the production's intimate and evocative musical storytelling is a live five-piece ensemble, led by Leah Schultz as conductor and keyboardist. The talented musicians include Micah Bounds on cello, Mallory Golden on violin, Amie Tripodi on viola, and Mike Hansen on percussion, bringing the show's stirring score to life.

More on Tower Grove Abbey Recent Articles Review: EXTREMITIES at Tower Grove Abbey

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming