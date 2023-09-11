Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry S Photo 2 Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Photo 3 Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCA's Catherine B Berges Theatre Photo 4 Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCA's Catherine B Berges Theatre

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
THE IMMIGRANT to Return To New Jewish Theatre Next Month Photo
THE IMMIGRANT to Return To New Jewish Theatre Next Month

Written by Mark Harelik and directed by the New Jewish Theatre's very own Rebekah Scallet, The Immigrant tells the true story of Haskell Harelik, the playwright's grandfather, who came to America in 1909 as part of the Galveston Project.

2
Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry S Photo
Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

October is Broadway Month at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. On October 25th and 26th, Tony Winner for JERSEY BOYS, John Lloyd Young takes the stage for two shows. The following two nights, October 27th and 28th Joe Serafini from Disney+ HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will make his Blue Strawberry debut.

3
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCAs Catherine B Berges Theatre Photo
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCA's Catherine B Berges Theatre

TWSTL’s SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER is a fairly well-constructed production of Tennessee William’s play. There is a lot to unpack in the 90-minute psychological drama including maternal obsession, malice, repressed homosexuality, mental illness, manipulation, pedophilia, greed, and cannibalism. Most of it works, some of it doesn’t, and leads to a conclusion that may leave the audience unsatisfied.

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beth Leavel
Blue Strawberry (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (9/05-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Suddenly Last Summer
The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WRENS
Prism Theatre Company (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Interactive Insight: Very Open Rehearsal
Thornhill Library (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
Florissant Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You