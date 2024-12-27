Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; ALICE BY HEART at Debut Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Taylor Lynn Lewis - FALLING IN LOVE WITH LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 17%

DeAnte Bryant - BEYOND THIS EARTH - Greenfinch STL 12%

Hannah Bagnall - LOOKING FOR MY FRED ASTAIRE - Blue Strawberry 12%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - THE GENDER BEND - Greenfinch STL 10%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - BROADWAY DIVAS - Greenfinch STL 9%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 9%

Kelvin Rolston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 9%

Kevin Rolston Jr. - TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 8%

Ken Haller - 7-OH - Blue Strawberry 7%

Scott Moreau - LATE AND ALONE - Blue Strawberry 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 16%

Claire Holliday - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 14%

Caleb D. Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%

Lindsay Lancaster - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 10%

Ellen Isom - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 5%

CHLOE O. DAVIS - WAITRESS - The Muny 4%

Michelle Poterf - RAGTIME - Stages St Louis 4%

Jared Grimes - ANYTHING GOES - The Muny 4%

Kayla Dressman - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

Summer Baer - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

JESSE ROBB - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 3%

Cady Bailey - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Maggie Nold - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 3%

Heather Beal - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Hannah Browning - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Haley Rhiney - TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 2%

David Catlin - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Sylvia Hernandez DiStasi - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Kristen Boren and Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Maggie Nold - MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 1%

Jen Perez - TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Steph Paul - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 13%

Teresa Doggett - THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 13%

Amelia Brown - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

Brad Musgrove - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 9%

Abby Pastorello - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Dottie Marshall Englis - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

GAIL BALDONI - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 4%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Caitlin Bromberger - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Brad Musgrove - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Donna Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

Teresa Doggett - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 3%

Leon Dobkowski - DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 3%

Kay Ailee Bush - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

Andre Harrington - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Kevin Jay Jones & Krysta Wenski - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Michele Siler - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Colleen Fornachon - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

Kristi Osi - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 1%

Robb Davis, Tara Sieberg, and Melissa Medlin - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Liz Henning and Kayla Lindsay - TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT - SATE 1%

Gray Jinks - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 1%

An-Lin Dauber - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Ruby Kemph - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Zachary Phelps - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 37%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny 28%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 17%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 12%

MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 15%

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 14%

Caleb D. Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%

Deidre Goodwin - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 8%

Steve Bebout - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 8%

Breonna Jackson - URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 6%

SETH SKLAR-HEYN - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 4%

LILI-ANNE BROWN - WAITRESS - The Muny 4%

Chris Moore, Scott Miller - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Maria Wilken - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Brittanie Gunn - MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 3%

Robert Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Ron Himes - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 2%

Robb Davis - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Justin Been - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Kevin Jay Jones - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Q Brothers Collective - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Sam Hayes - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism 2%

Ron Himes - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Gary Long - THE PROM - Take Two Productions 1%

Kevin Corpuz - THE MAD ONES - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

Scott Miller - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 1%

Stephen Peirick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 1%

Scott Miller - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 0%

Scott Miller - JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Annamaria Pileggi - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 18%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 12%

Blane Pressler - CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Paige Price - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 8%

Therese Melnykov - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

Nancy Bell - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

Aaron Sparks - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 4%

Glenn Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 4%

Stephen Peirick - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 3%

Kate Bergstrom - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

David Catlin - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Kay Ailee Bush - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

Alan Knoll - RED - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Wayne Salomon - COPENHAGEN - St Louis Actors' Studio 2%

Geovoday Jones - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Joseph Edwards - FLY - The Black Rep 2%

Tom Ridgely - THE TEMPEST - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Amelia Acosta Powell - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Gary Wayne Barker - ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Ron Himes - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 2%

Eric Satterfield - THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECOND - PPA 2%

Melissa Rain Anderson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 2%

Lucy Cashion - ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE - ERA 1%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Ron Himes - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 13%

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 11%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 9%

RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 5%

WAITRESS - The Muny 3%

LES MISERABLES - The Muny 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 2%

CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 2%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 2%

THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 1%

RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

MacLean Blanner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 16%

Sean Savoie - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 7%

Sean Savoie - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 6%

Denisse Chavez - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 6%

Patrick Huber - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 6%

Christina Watanabe - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 5%

Jayson Lawshee - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 5%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Michael Sullivan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Ryan Thorp - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Catherine Adams - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Reagan Posey-Mank - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Michael Sullivan - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Matt Stuckel - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 3%

Reagan Posey-Mank - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Zachary Grimm - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 3%

Zak Metalsky - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Michael Sullivan - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Matt Stuckel - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 2%

Matt Stuckel - JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 2%

Jayson Lawshee - RED - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Minjoo Kim - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Michael Sullivan - THE SOUND INSIDE - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Sean Savoie - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Moore - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 14%

David Nehls - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 13%

E. Renee Gamez - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 10%

Larry Pry - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 7%

Matt Kauzlarich - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Matthew Kauzlarich - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Mallory Golden - {TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 6%

Colin Healy - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 6%

John Gerdes - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 5%

Joe Paule - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 5%

Scott Schoonover - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 4%

Khalid McGhee - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 4%

Marcia Braswell - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

Jenna Lee Moore - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 3%

Matthew Kauzlarich - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 2%

Scott Schoonover - CARMEN - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Scott Schoonover - AIDA - Union Avenue Opera 2%

Tim Amukele - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 2%



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 12%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%

WAITRESS - The Muny 8%

RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 7%

NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 7%

LES MISERABLES - The Muny 5%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 4%

DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 2%

TIMBUKTU! - The Black Rep 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Take Two Productions 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 1%

BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 1%

THE PROM - Take Two Productions 1%

{TITLE OF SHOW} - Prism Theatre Company 1%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Muny kudsa 1%

Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHO'S ON FIRST - St Louis Actors' Studio 24%

HOLD ON - The Black Rep 19%

MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 14%

LONGING - Gaslight 10%

THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECON - Prison Performing Arts 9%

THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 9%

JESUS & JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS - New Line Theatre 8%

SEE YOU IN A MINUTE - Contraband Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brynin Henderson - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 17%

Ann Hier Brown - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 8%

Kent M. Lewis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Jessica Vosk - WAITRESS - The Muny 5%

Hannah Duncan - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Tamar Greene - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 5%

Maeve Durkee - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Christy Luster - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Theby Quinn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Brian Golub - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 3%

Adam Heller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 3%

Brenden McCauley - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Marconi - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 2%

Hannah Duncan - HEATHERS - Looking Glass Playhouse 2%

Tiffany Mann - DREAMGIRLS - The Muny 2%

John riddle - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 2%

Taylor Quick - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 2%

De-Rance Blaylock - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Heather Matthews - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 1%

Clayton Humburg - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 1%

Sarah Gene Dowling - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Brittany Kohl - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 1%

Kristen Joy Lintvedt - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 1%

Adelyn Stalling - Baba Yaga - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Brooklyn Snow - INTO THE WOODS - Union Avenue Opera 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordan Thompson - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 15%

William Roth - THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 14%

Amy Loui - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 5%

Caroline Amos - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Cole Hintz - CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

Zoe VonderHaar - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Caleb D. Long - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Collin Littlefield - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Ava Eckhard - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Taylor Quick - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Ethan Ellis - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

Jacob Schmidt - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Gray Campbell - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Comoany 2%

Mark Lull - ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 2%

Charlie Schwartz - Cinderella - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Reagan Posey-Mank - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 2%

Lawanda Jackson - THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 1%

Alexander Huber - THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING SECOND - Prison Performing Arts 1%

Taylor Lynn Lewis - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Ryan Balmer - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 1%

Jordan Coughtrey - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

Tyson Cole - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

A.C. Smith - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%

Chris Kernan - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 1%

Leta DeBardeleben - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 1%



Best Play

THE WHALE - St. Louis Actors' Studio 14%

BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 12%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages, St. Louis 11%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 7%

AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 7%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

CLUE ON STAGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 4%

WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 3%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 3%

THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 3%

TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 1%

ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 1%

HOLD ON - The Black Rep 1%

KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%

FLY - The Black Rep 1%

RED - New Jewish Theatre 1%

GIFT OF THE MAGI - R.A.D. Studios 0%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Opera Theatre of St. Louis 25%

AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 14%

LA BOHEME - Opera Theatre St. Louis 13%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 - Webster University 13%

CARMEN - Union Avenue Opera 12%

DRACULA - New Line Theatre 12%

AIDA: IN CONCERT - Union Avenue Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Huber - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 12%

MacLean Blanner - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 9%

Ann Beyersdorfer - LES MISERABLES - The Muny 7%

Ann Beyersdorfer - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 7%

WILSON CHIN - WAITRESS - The Muny 5%

Jack Golden - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Glenn Saltamachia - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Looking Glass Playhouse 3%

Robert Mark Morgan - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 3%

Caleb D. Long - BIG MACHINE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Diane Mueller - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Jack Golden - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Todd Wilken - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Scott C. Neale - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Therese Melnykov - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Courtney O'Neill - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Kate Rance - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Kay Ailee Bush & Lize Lewy - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 2%

Lily Tomasic - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Dunsi Dai - TIMBUKTU - The Black Rep 2%

C. Otis Sweeney - ALL MY SONS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Tim Kelly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clayton Community Theatre 2%

Margery & Peter Spack - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Dunsi Dai - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristi Gunther - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 14%

Julie Ferrin - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 9%

Mike Tracey - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 9%

Amanda Werre - INTO THE WOODS - New Jewish Theatre 6%

Amanda Werre - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 6%

Beth Bombara - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Nevin Steinberg - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 4%

Zachary Grimm - LONGING - Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 4%

Ryan Day - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 4%

Alan Phillips - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 4%

Larry Jost - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 3%

Kareem Deams - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 3%

Michael Costagliola - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Jacob Baxley - THE INHERITANCE - Take Two Productions 3%

Rick Sims - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Stephen Ptacek - Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ryan Day - DRACULA - New Line Theatre 2%

Kareem Deanes - WEDDING BAND - The Black Rep 2%

Matt Antill - BABA YAGA AND THE BLACK SUNFLOWER - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Amanda Werre - THE SOUND INSIDE - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Day - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Line Theatre 2%

Lamar Harris - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 2%

Robb Davis - CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Ryan Day - MY HEART SAYS GO - Tesseract Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amari Bilbo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Curtain's Up Theatre Company 12%

Jersy Stinson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%

Case Werner - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Wini James - HEATHERS - Looking Glass Playhouse 5%

Finley Mohr - RUTHLESS - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Collin Littlefield - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Anita Jackson - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 3%

Adrienne Spann - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre 3%

Kyle Holmes - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 2%

Blair Goldberg - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Muny 2%

Reilly Bickel - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 2%

Zachary Thompson - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

Adrianna Jones - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Lissa DeGuzman - WAITRESS - The Muny 2%

Matthew Cox - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 2%

Cole Hintz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

MacLean Blanner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Theatre Project 2%

Amber Rose - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Mark Lull - MY FAIR LADY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Chris Strawhun - SHE LOVES ME - Monroe Actors Stage Company 2%

Taylor Lynn Lewis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Christopher Gurr - NEWSIES - Stages St. Louis 1%

Whit Reichert - RAGTIME - Stages St. Louis 1%

Lucas Herich - ALICE BY HEART - Debut Theatre Company 1%

Bryce A. Miller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Riverside Theatre Project 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 16%

Abigail Isom - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 8%

Mackenzie Lotspeich - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 5%

Carlee Walka - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 4%

Hannah Bagnall - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Jossalyn Gale - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Kennedy Jones - CLUE - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Bryce A. Miller - TRAYF - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Kari Ely - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 3%

Ricki Franklin - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Jasmine Cheri Rush - AS YOU LIKE IT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

DeAnté Bryant - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

Madison Ingram - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 3%

Alexander Huber - THE REASON WHY (TWICE UPON A STAGE) - Chorus of Fools 3%

Tony Chaboude - BURIED CHILD - Debut Theatre Company 2%

Tracy Murphy - ALMOST, MAINE - Theatre Guild of Webster Groves 2%

Alex Moore - THE INHERITANCE - The Tesseract Theatre Company 2%

Yvonne Woods - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Alan Knoll - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

colleen backer - THE WHALE - St Louis Actors' Studio 2%

Jilanne Marie Klaus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stages St. Louis 2%

Walter Owen Briggs - MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2%

Tammie Holland - HOLD ON - The Black Rep 2%

Geovonday Jones - KING HEDLEY II - The Black Rep 1%

Jayson Heil - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Rep 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE BY HEART - Gateway Center for Performing Arts 22%

ANASTASIA - Stages St. Louis 18%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ozark Actors Theatre 16%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - STL Theater Kids 14%

URINETOWN - Ignite Theatre Company 8%

MOBY DICK - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 8%

PUSS IN BOOTS - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 7%

CINDERELLA - R.A.D. Studios 5%

TINKER BELL - R.A.D. Studios 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

St Louis Actors' Studio 12%

Stages St. Louis 12%

The Muny 10%

Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

Debut Theatre Company 10%

Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

Looking Glass Playhouse 4%

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

The Black Rep 4%

Ignite Theatre Company 3%

Curtain's Up Theatre Company 3%

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 3%

R.A.D. Studios 2%

The Tesseract Theatre Company 2%

Chorus of Fools 2%

New Jewish Theatre 2%

St Louis Theatre Kids 2%

Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Clayton Community Theater 2%

New Line Theatre 1%

Lize Lewy & Zachary Grimm 1%

Take Two Productions 1%

Greenfinch Dive Bar and Theatre 1%

Christ Memorial Productions 1%

Prison Performing Arts Alumni Theatre Company 1%



