LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! STAGES St. Louis Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 19%

THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 14%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 12%

Best Theatre Staff

STAGES St. Louis 51%

Stray Dog Theatre 15%

New Line Theatre 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Brad Musgrove - THE BOY FROM OZ - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 24%

Brad Musrgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis - 2020 19%

Courtney Gibson, Sarah Porter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre - 2020 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 32%

Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Scott Miller - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 23%

Michael Hamilton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 57%

Gary F. Bell - THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 28%

Robert Ashton - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 15%

Favorite Social Media

STAGES St. Louis 51%

Stray Dog Theatre 16%

New Line Theatre 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg 59%

Lynne & Jim Turley 15%

Merry & Jim Mosbacher 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 50%

Tyler Duenow - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 19%

Kenneth Zinkl - AMERICAN IDIOT - New Line Theatre - 2016 7%

Original Script Of The Decade

Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 58%

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2015 23%

Stephen Peirick - FOUR SUGARS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2014 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 41%

Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 31%

Omega Jones - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 33%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 21%

BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 44%

BUYER & CELLAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2016 21%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 58%

Josh Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 12%

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Justin Been - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 37%

Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 32%

Ryan Day - LIZZIE - New Line Theatre - 2017 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

STAGES St. Louis 43%

The Muny 23%

New Line Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Kranzberg Arts Foundation 62%

Missouri Arts Council 16%

Arts & Education Council 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 62%

Omega Jones - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 20%

Jonathan Hey - SWEENEY TODD - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 10%