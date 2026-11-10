Jeffrey Osborne and Will Downing to Headline A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION at The Fabulous Fox

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R&B, soul and jazz artists Jeffrey Osborne & Will Downing, joined by special guest Regina Belle, will take the stage in A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

About Jeffrey Osborne

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Jeﬀrey Osborne was the youngest of 12 children and was surrounded by music as he was growing up. He had ﬁve brothers and six sisters, some of whom went on to have music careers. His father, Clarence "Legs" Osborne, was a popular trumpeter who sat in with the likes of Lionel Hampton and Duke Ellington and turned down many top band oﬀers during his career to be with his family, he passed away when Jeﬀrey was only 13. At the age of 15, Jeﬀrey sat in with the O'Jays when the drummer was unable to perform to their standards and went on to play with them for two weeks. That was all the inspiration Osborne needed to pursue a musical career.

It was at another Providence nightclub that fate brought him together with the band Love Men Ltd.. It was only after receiving his mother's encouragement that Jeﬀrey left for Los Angeles to play with Love Men Ltd.. who later changed their name to L.T.D. Osborne was originally brought on as the drummer and eventually became the lead vocalist. After more than ten years with the band, he decided to pursue a solo career, which produced such Top 40 hits as " Really Don't Need No Light", Don't You Get So Mad", "Stay With Me Tonight”, You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song) and a duet with Dionne Warwick, "Love Power."

Osborne's solo career has brought him four grammy nominations, ﬁve gold and platinum albums, including his debut self-entitled album " Jeﬀrey Osborne", "Stay with Me Tonight" and "Only Human". He scored an international hit with "On the Wings of Love" in 1982. After his six albums released on A&M during the '80s, he moved to Arista for Only Human (1990), then switched to a series of independent labels. His releases during the 2000s included " That's for Sure" (2000) and "Music Is Life" (2003), as well as cover albums " From the Soul "(2005) and "A Time for Love" (2013). His latest project entitled "Worth It All" was released in 2018 on Mack Avenue Records, this project was written and produced by Jeﬀrey Osborne, with the exception of one song entitled " Work It" which was co-written with his son Jeﬀrey Osborne Jr. who also performed on the track with him. This project, inspired by the late great George Duke has taken Osborne back to his deep R&B roots.

Currently Jeﬀrey Osborne is actively performing and touring around the world. In 2012 Osborne founded The Jeﬀrey Osborne Foundation and the Jeﬀrey Osborne Celebrity Classic. The primary mission is to beneﬁt non-proﬁt organizations who support a continued push for music and arts to children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe haven for families in need. In the past nine years through his Celebrity Golf Tournament the Jeﬀrey Osborne Foundation has donated over $1,000,000 to various charities in Rhode Island.

About Will Downing

With a career spanning 37 years and 29 studio albums, Will Downing remains one of the most versatile and beloved voices in contemporary soul and R&B. Known worldwide as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his remarkable repertoire includes signature interpretations of R&B classics such as I Go Crazy, Wishing On A Star, and I Try, alongside timeless original hits including A Million Ways, Sorry I, and the unforgettable duet with Rachelle Ferrell, Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.

His distinctive baritone voice has resonated with audiences around the globe, earning him a unique and enduring place in the music industry. With fresh melodies, sophisticated arrangements, and heartfelt performances that transcend generations, Downing continues to captivate listeners through his independent Sophisticated Soul record label and sold-out performances across the country.

In November 2025, Downing released his acclaimed 29th studio album, Still In Love, further showcasing his signature blend of romance, soul, and musical excellence. He followed that release with the publication of his beautifully curated coffee table photography book, Still Sounds, in April 2026, offering fans an intimate visual journey through his life, career, and artistic vision.

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