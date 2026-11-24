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St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for the holidays.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

The Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis - December 02, 2026 through December 23, 2026

The Must-See Holiday event for the whole family!

Make your season merry and bright with Irving Berlin's White Christmas! The classic holiday film comes to life in this heartwarming musical that sparkles when two army buddies turned entertainers team up with a singing sister act to save a snowless rural Vermont inn, and discover love along the way. Featuring a St. Louis-made production packed with show-stopping numbers and iconic tunes like "Blue Skies," "Sisters," "Count Your Blessings," and the unforgettable title song, White Christmas. This musical event is a nostalgic, feel-good celebration that wraps audiences of all ages in the spirit of the holidays. Playing at The Rep December 2 through 23.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre - December 11, 2026 through December 13, 2026

The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. COCA’s Ballet Eclectica dancers perform an exciting adaptation of the beloved holiday classic choreographed by internationally recognized dancer and choreographer Tom Gold and set to the original score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This thrilling version follows the lead characters on an enchanting journey through historical landmarks, with characters inspired by famous staples of our city! Recommended for Ages 4+ Run Time: 90 minutes

For tickets: click here.

Let It Be Christmas

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - December 17, 2026 through December 19, 2026

Let It Be Christmas is a unique, modern day telling of the Christmas story expressed entirely through the music of The Beatles. The songs are cleverly woven together to celebrate the lives of Mary and Joseph and, ultimately, the birth of the Christ Child. The production includes dozens of the Fab Four's best-loved tunes such as "Hey Jude," "The Long and Winding Road," "All You Need Is Love" and, of course, "Let It Be." Playing in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

For tickets: click here.

Joyful

COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre - December 18, 2026 through December 19, 2026

Joyful celebrates the winter season in song with a variety of music performed by the Allegro Vocal Company. Joyful showcases Allegro, along with members of the COCA music department for the winter semester, and features pieces by The St. Louis Children’s Choirs. Join us for this joyous celebration. Recommended for All Ages Run Time: 90 minutes

For tickets: click here.

Erin Bode

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - December 11, 2026 through December 11, 2026

A Cold December Night with Erin Bode

Make your holiday season a little more special with the unmistakable voice of Erin Bode.

Join us December 11 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center for an intimate evening of beautiful music, warm vocals, and holiday-season atmosphere.

For tickets: click here.

US Air Force Band of Mid-America Holiday Concert

Powell Hall - December 04, 2026 through December 04, 2026

The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America presents its annual "Spirit of the Season" holiday concert, featuring the Band's Concert Band and special guest artist Kris Allen, winner of American Idol. This family-friendly program celebrates the season with beloved holiday favorites, cherished carols and concert-band classics, with Allen joining the ensemble for "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night," "Winter Wonderland" and more.

The concert concludes with a traditional audience sing-along, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet young guests after the performance. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.