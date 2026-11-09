HOLIDAY BRASS Sarasota Concert to Take Place at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church

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The inaugural Holiday Brass Sarasota concert will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, presented by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota in collaboration with the International Women's Brass Conference. For the first time, this beloved concert tradition is coming to Florida's Gulf Coast, bringing together outstanding brass musicians from across Florida and beyond and featuring Dr. Robyn Bell, the dynamic director of The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.

Holiday Brass began in 1992 when Susan Slaughter, retired principal trumpet of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the first woman named principal trumpet of a major symphony orchestra, founded the IWBC and launched the first concert in St. Louis to support women brass musicians. Now presented in communities nationwide, the concerts help fund scholarships, new musical commissions, competition prizes, and programs that advance and celebrate women in brass. Through a collaboration between IWBC, The Pops Orchestra, and sponsor Amy Schachter, Holiday Brass Sarasota brings this festive tradition to local music lovers of all ages.

Held at Sarasota's Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, Holiday Brass offers audiences a unique and engaging, continuous-flow concert experience - often called a prism concert - with performers appearing in different locations throughout the venue with one selection flowing seamlessly into the next.

Featured performers at the inaugural event include legendary trumpet virtuoso and educator Vince DiMartino and trumpet soloist and chamber musician Amy Gilreath, artist in residence and professor emeritus at Illinois State University and founding member of Stiletto Brass Quintet. Both are favorites with local audiences. The program also features Ring Sarasota, the premier handbell ensemble of the Gulf Coast, the Bay Chorale of Bradenton, and steel drum artist John Patti.

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