Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January! Here are the current standings for St. Louis: Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 21%



THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE

14%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

13%

- New Line Theatre - 2018- Stray Dog Theatre - 2017

Best Theatre Staff

STAGES St. Louis 48%

Stray Dog Theatre 17%

New Line Theatre 15%



Costume Design of the Decade

Brad Musgrove - THE BOY FROM OZ - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 24%

Brad Musrgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis - 2020 20%

Courtney Gibson, Sarah Porter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre - 2020 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 34%

Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Scott Miller - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 25%

Justin Been - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 56%

Gary F. Bell - THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 30%

Robert Ashton - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 14%



Favorite Social Media

STAGES St. Louis 49%

Stray Dog Theatre 18%

New Line Theatre 16%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg 58%

Lynne & Jim Turley 14%

Merry & Jim Mosbacher 14%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 50%

Tyler Duenow - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 20%

Sean Savoie - MAMMA MIA - STAGES St. Louis - 2018 8%



Original Script Of The Decade

Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 54%

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2015 25%

Stephen Peirick - FOUR SUGARS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2014 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 36%

Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 31%

Omega Jones - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 36%

BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 18%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 44%

BUYER & CELLAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2016 22%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 59%

Josh Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 12%

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 7%



Sound Design of the Decade

Justin Been - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 37%

Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 34%

Ryan Day - LIZZIE - New Line Theatre - 2017 21%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

STAGES St. Louis 38%

The Muny 24%

New Line Theatre 17%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Kranzberg Arts Foundation 54%

Missouri Arts Council 19%

Arts & Education Council 16%

