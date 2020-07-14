Details Announced For The Muny's 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!

The Muny announced today details of its historic, free, live online variety show. Beginning Monday, July 20, and for each consecutive Monday through August 17, The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live! can be seen at 8:15 p.m. CST via youtube.com/themunytv.



The cornerstone of this new online series will feature archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma!; South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, Singin' in the Rain; All Shook Up, The Wiz, Newsies, The Music Man, Annie, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Paint Your Wagon and many more. These exclusive clips will only be available during the live stream.



The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will also feature a variety of new entertainment, including:

Songs and dances created via video by Muny artists from around the country

Famous musical theatre duets performed by real-life Muny couples

Dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny

Performances by the Muny Kids and Teens

A live vocal performance from a Muny artist

Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny

Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow featuring a host of Muny stars

Cast reunion sing-alongs

And much, much more...



After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on its following Thursday at 8:15 p.m., which will also be captioned and audio described.



The complete, star-filled lineup for each Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will be announced the Friday before each Monday premiere.

"We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson, who will serve as the variety hour's host. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the 60s and 70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy."



"These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly," Isaacson continued. "It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these, and when I looked at these, my heart was transported back to so many magical summer nights past. I hope yours will be, too."



"We have been honored and moved by the thousands of patrons who have reached out and told us they miss The Muny," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "Even though we can't be together in Forest Park, we hope this free program brings audiences a slice of Muny joy. This theatre has been here for St. Louis for 102 seasons, and we are proud to give them a season the best way we can right now."

