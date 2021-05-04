COCA Students Return To The Stage With Live Dance & Theatre Performances

After more than a year since the pandemic canceled live dance and theatre, COCA's Pre Professional Division student artists will take their places on stage for the productions of TRIumphant, Harmonious, and Spring Improv Troupe.

Students will perform for the first time in the new Catherine B. Berges Theatre in front of a live audience. Whether choosing to view the performances in person or from the comfort of their own home via livestream, audiences will witness the beauty of the work and reconnect to the joy and spirit of dance and theatre at COCA.

In TRIumphant (May 6-9), audiences will experience the immense talent and versatility of COCA's three dance ensembles-Ballet Eclectica, COCAdance, and the COCA Hip-Hop Crew. Featuring works created by world class artists, including Ronald K. Brown, Nicholas Rose, and Anthony "Redd" Williams, TRIumphant demonstrates the continued artistic and technical development of COCA's Pre-Professional Dance Division.

The weekend's performances will highlight 18 dance pieces across three different programs, including Minus 16, a special piece created by renowned Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. A long-standing COCA tradition, graduating seniors' final solo performances will be showcased on Sunday, May 9. TRIumphant is proudly presented by Lee Bohm.

"We are honored to be presenting the work of some the world's greatest choreographers performed by the next generation of talented young artists. The impact of the pandemic has been significant, but our dancers are resilient and continued to engage with the art form in the safest ways possible," said Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Co Artistic Director of Dance at COCA. "TRIumphant is the culmination of many months of rehearsals across various platforms and speaks to the commitment, power, drive, and versatility of our young artists."

COCA's Vocal Company, comprised of two student ensembles, shares songs exploring their year "together, apart" in the Spring concert, Harmonious (May 13-14). Solos and group numbers chosen by the company take a heart-centered point of view on community, loneliness, and joy. The Company is music directed by Colin Healy and directed by Jacqueline Thompson.

Spring Improv Troupe (May 16) is a showcase of improv focused on big characters and physical comedy. In the typical fashion of improvised comedy, COCA's Improv Troupe will take suggestions from the audience. The performance is directed by Ed Reggi and features junior and senior Pre-Professional Theatre Artist students.